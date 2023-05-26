Times Insider explains who we’re and what we do and delivers behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism comes in combination.

On April 14, 1912, a reporter despatched a dispatch from HALIFAX, N.S. with breaking news: The White Star liner Titanic had struck an iceberg off the Newfoundland coast and used to be sinking. In 1926, a journalist wrote a piece of writing from the NORTH POLE for the primary time. And in January 2020, New York Times reporters reported on a perilous new contagion — the coronavirus — from WUHAN, China.

These capitalized strains of textual content, which start many Times articles, are referred to as datelines. A dateline tells the reader the place the reporting passed off — a piece of writing with the dateline WASHINGTON, as an example, used to be reported from Washington, D.C.

Datelines are an very important guideline of journalism; they’re supposed to upload credibility to articles. (Sometimes, they may be able to even be amusing: Reporters have filed replica from puts that sound made up, equivalent to SANTA CLAUS, Ind.) But in spite of the goal of datelines — to explain a reporter’s whereabouts — they an increasing number of reason confusion, particularly amongst virtual readers. In contemporary surveys, many readers stated they didn’t know what a dateline supposed. Some knew that it signified the place the occasions within the article happened, however no longer {that a} reporter were running from that location.

To assist quell that uncertainty, The Times has formally presented a brand new dateline layout for virtual articles: Instead of “LONDON,” datelines will probably be extra conversational: “Reporting from London.”