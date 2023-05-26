Fugitive from San Antonio added to Texas most wanted list





The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has introduced that Steven Clay Leifeste, from San Antonio, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. A press unencumber launched on Thursday published that Crime Stoppers is providing up to $5,000 as a money praise for any information that leads to his arrest. All guidelines equipped will stay nameless.

Steven Clay Leifeste, who’s 44 years previous, has been a wanted fugitive since March 2021, with a couple of arrest warrants issued via Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on fees corresponding to misdemeanour warrants for evading arrest, and probation violation warrants similar to a prior conviction for unauthorized use of a automobile. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office additionally issued a warrant for Leifeste’s arrest in March 2022 on two counts of sexual attack of a kid.

Leifeste has had a prior conviction in 2012 for irritated attack inflicting critical physically damage and failure to prevent and render support – critical physically damage/dying, making him much more bad. As a results of those heinous crimes, he was once sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice jail.

Leifeste is 5 toes 11 inches tall and weighs about 215 kilos, with tattoos on his again and left shoulder. His most contemporary photograph is from 2013, which means that he would possibly glance other now. If you would like to search extra information or stay up to date along with his possible arrest, you’ll view Leifeste’s wanted bulletin.

The Governor’s Criminal Justice Division budget Texas Crime Stoppers, which gives money rewards to people who supply information main to the apprehension of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. DPS and different legislation enforcement businesses have arrested 17 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders up to now in 2023, paying $67,000 in rewards for guidelines that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for money rewards, tipsters MUST supply information to government the usage of one of the vital following 3 strategies:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a internet tip during the DPS website via settling on the fugitive you may have information about then clicking at the link underneath their image.

Submit a Facebook tip via clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (underneath the “About” segment).

All guidelines are nameless without reference to how they’re submitted, and tipsters shall be supplied with a tip quantity as a substitute of the usage of a reputation. DPS investigators paintings collaboratively with native legislation enforcement businesses to make a selection fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can in finding the present lists, along side pictures, at the DPS website.

It must be famous that underneath no situation must you try to apprehend those fugitives as they’re thought to be bad and armed.

