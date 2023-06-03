



Alexei Navalny, a outstanding Kremlin opposition leader, has received notoriety over the years for his fights in opposition to corruption in Russia’s political machine. He has confronted a couple of convictions and trials, spending at least 9 years in jail and dealing with the chance of an extra 20-year sentence. Despite his imprisonment, Navalny has persevered to show corruption in Russia thru his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and the Smart Voting technique, which goals to elect applicants outdoor of the Kremlin’s United Russia birthday celebration. In 2020, Navalny fell in poor health on a flight to Tomsk and used to be later showed to had been poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Upon his go back to Russia in 2021, he used to be straight away arrested and sentenced to two.5 years in jail for a meant parole violation. He staged a starvation strike to protest his prerequisites, and in 2022 used to be sentenced to an extra nine-year time period for embezzlement and contempt of courtroom. Despite the demanding situations he has confronted, Navalny continues to struggle in opposition to corruption in Russia and has even relaunched his Foundation for Fighting Corruption as a global group.