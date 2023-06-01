A convicted killer allegedly confessed to murdering his roommate. He’s now charged with 2 murders and may be linked to other cases.

A Texas guy is dealing with two new homicide fees after he allegedly known as police to confess to killing his roommate and some other girl, and government are now investigating whether or not the in the past convicted killer may be linked to other chilly circumstances.

Raul Meza Jr. additionally allegedly may have killed once more if he was once now not apprehended this week. Austin police Detective Patrick Reed mentioned Meza advised police Tuesday evening that “he was ready and prepared to kill again, and he was looking forward to it.”

Meza, 62, was once apprehended Monday for the homicide of his roommate, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, who was once stabbed to dying at their house in Pflugerville this month, and the homicide of a lady in 2019, in accordance to government.

Fraga was once discovered useless with a belt round his neck when police replied to the home on May 20 for a welfare take a look at asked through his circle of relatives, who hadn’t heard from him in over per week, Austin police Sgt. Nathan Sexton mentioned at a news convention Tuesday. Fraga’s niece advised police that Meza moved out on May 12, which was once the day Fraga was once final observed alive, in accordance to the possible purpose affidavit.

On May 24, Meza known as Austin police and allegedly confessed to Fraga’s homicide, and he additionally allegedly implicated himself in a lady’s homicide from a number of years in the past, Sexton mentioned.

Raul Meza Jr. in a police picture. Austin Police Department

Reed, who replied Meza’s confession telephone name, mentioned Meza advised him that he was once launched from jail in 2016 and, “I end up murdering a lady soon afterwards.”

Sexton mentioned Austin police discovered just one case that met the “parameters that had been set out by Meza” in that telephone name: the homicide of Gloria Lofton, who was once strangled in May 2019.

Reed mentioned Meza shared main points that hadn’t been launched to the general public.

DNA recovered from the Lofton scene was once additionally linked to Meza, government mentioned, but it surely wasn’t till Meza known as police that he was once charged with Lofton’s homicide.

Meza was once already a convicted killer. In 1982, he pled responsible to the homicide of an 8-year-old woman, in accordance to the case’s primary investigator, Bruce Mills, who’s now Austin’s assistant meantime town supervisor.

In the wake of those new homicide fees, police have now known “multiple cold cases that have a similar M.O. [modus operandi], and we’re looking into those for future leads,” Reed mentioned.

Police mentioned there are between 8 and 10 circumstances that are compatible an identical cases.

“He’s killed how many people? We don’t know,” Mills mentioned.

Meza was once booked into the Travis County Jail. He does now not have a court docket date set.