94 Disrespectful People Quotes to Help You Deal with Negativity and Rudeness

When persons are disrespectful or impolite then that may spark a pointy response.

Anger. Feeling harm.

Or once in a while simply sadness.

So in lately’s post I’d like to percentage the 94 of the most efficient and maximum useful disrespectful other folks quotes.

To can help you to deal with the rudeness and disrespect of others in a better and fitter approach so it doesn’t drag your day and week down into negativity.

And if you need extra useful inspiration then take a look at this post with quotes on feeling unappreciated and this one stuffed with Brené Brown quotes.

Relatable Disrespectful People Quotes

“I never make the mistake of arguing with people for whose opinions I have no respect.”

– Edward Gibbon

“Discomfort is understandable. It’s the rudeness that isn’t.”

– N.Okay. Jemisin

“Now I feel like whatever I do, no one can hurt me. I cannot be violated, I cannot be humiliated, I cannot be disregarded, I cannot be disrespected.”

– Fiona Apple

“Life is too short to waste your time on people who don’t respect, appreciate, and value you.”

– Roy T. Bennett

“Only once in my life was I on the edge of incivility. I do not like to be unkind.”

– David Rockefeller

“What is happening to our young people? They disrespect their elders, they disobey their parents. They ignore the law. They riot in the streets inflamed with wild notions. Their morals are decaying. What is to become of them?”

– Socrates

“People disrespect you for two reasons; to gain your respect towards them and to bargain your trust towards them.”

– J. Ruby

“Being brilliant is no great feat if you respect nothing.”

– Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“Men are respectable only as they respect.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“A little rudeness and disrespect can elevate a meaningless interaction to a battle of wills and add drama to an otherwise dull day.”

– Bill Watterson

“I believe if you are nice to people, children will follow. Likewise, if you are rude to people, children will follow.”

– Wendi Deng Murdoch

“Never make excuses for someone who disrespects you – who they are or what they do isn’t a pass to treat you like trash.”

– Trent Shelton

“There cannot be greater rudeness than to interrupt another in the current of his discourse.”

– John Locke

“When people don’t respect one another seldom is there honesty.”

– Shannon L. Alder

“People who love themselves, don’t hurt other people. The more we hate ourselves, the more we want others to suffer.”

– Dan Pearce

“Pay no attention to toxic words. What people say is often a reflection of themselves, not you.”

– Christian Baloga

“Real love moves freely in both directions. Don’t waste your time on anything else.”

– Cheryl Strayed

“Disrespect is tired. Shade is old. Sipping ‘tea’ isn’t cute. But loving, supporting, giving, being grateful, and perpetuating light, is.”

– Grace Gealey

Helpful Disrespectful People Quotes

“Love is a reason for so many things… But not to tolerate disrespect and abuse. Let love be the force that heals you from a bad relationship; not what keeps you in it.”’

– Steve Maraboli

“Don’t let people disrespect you. My mom says don’t open the door to the devil. Surround yourself with positive people.”

– Cuba Gooding, Jr.

“You don’t have to accept rude behavior, you know. You can confront it with a kind but determined reply or you can just ignore it and walk away before this becomes a bigger and pointless conflict.”

– Rip Miller

“If you disrespect everybody that you run into, how in the world do you think everybody’s supposed to respect you?”

– Aretha Franklin

“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you too can become great.”

– Mark Twain

“Arrogance, disrespect and demand have higher price. Kindness, respect and tact give better prize.”

– Angelica Hopes

“If they disrespect you to your face imagine what they’re doing behind your back.”

– Sonya Parker

“If you tolerate disrespectful behavior it will get worse over time.”

– Samara O’Shea

“No matter what the reason, if you start to scream and shout, you look a fool, and you feel a fool, and you earn the disrespect of everyone.”

– Michael Caine

“Treat people like people. Beware of pity and patronization because in them, you can’t see when you’re unashamedly looking down on someone.”

– Criss Jami

“If you can’t ignore an insult, top it; if you can’t top it, laugh it off; and if you can’t laugh it off, it’s probably deserved.”

– Russel Lynes

“You don’t have to disrespect and insult others simply to hold your own ground. If you do, that shows how shaky your own position is.”

– Red Haircrow

“If you do not respect your own wishes, no one else will. You will simply attract people who disrespect you as much as you do.”

– Vironika Tugaleva

“Don’t take things personally. But don’t condone disrespect.”

– Izey Victoria Odiase

“Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself.”

– Harvey Fierstein

“Our disrespect for thinking: someone sitting in a chair, gazing out of a window blankly, always described as ‘doing nothing’.”

– Alain de Botton

“Abusive language and swearing are a legacy of slavery, humiliation, and disrespect for human dignity, one’s own, and that of other people.”

– Leon Trotsky

“The way to avoid imputation of impudence is not to be ashamed of what we do, but never to do what we aught to be ashamed of.”

– Tully

“We strongly condemn any disrespect to human bodies regardless of whether they are those of enemies or friends.”

– Karim Rahimi

“Disrespect adheres to the ignorant; like wet leaves, breathed, on cold skin.”

– Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann

“Do not be threatened by rude people because rudeness is a sign of insecurity.”

– Gift Gugu Mona

“There is an insolence which none but those who themselves deserve contempt can bestow, and those only who deserve no contempt can bear.”

– Henry Fielding

“If you can’t treat me like I’m someone important, then please don’t disrespect me.”

– Wazim Shaw

“We disrespect ourselves and our free will whenever we say that we need to do something.”

– Jonathan Lockwood Huie

“The wrong person will make you feel unwanted, unappreciated, unloved and they will make you feel like an option. The right person will have you feeling wanted, appreciated, loved and they will have you feeling like a priority.”

– John Adams

Insightful Disrespectful People Quotes

“Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love.”

– Fyodor Dostoevsky

“The insolence of time is like a blow in the face from an unseen enemy.”

– Margaret Deland

“I think schools generally do an effective and terribly damaging job of teaching children to be infantile, dependent, intellectually dishonest, passive and disrespectful to their own developmental capacities.”

– Seymour Papert

“Contempt for happiness is usually contempt for other people’s happiness, and is an elegant disguise for hatred of the human race.”

– Bertrand Russell

“Disrespect for life is a direct reflection of violating the laws of the kingdom of love.”

– Sunday Adelaja

“When you tolerate disrespectful people you disrespect yourself.”

– Wayne Gerard Trotman

“If you have the tendency to repress your anger, you have lost touch with an important part of yourself. Getting angry is a way to gain back that part of yourself by asserting your rights, expressing your displeasure with a situation, and letting others know how you wish to be treated. It can motivate you to make needed changes in a relationship or other areas of your life. Finally it can let others know that you expect to be respected and treated fairly.”

– Beverly Engel

“Sometimes what you see of a person is only what they want you to see. But if you disrespect that part, you will see all of you.”

– Robert Black

“Ideological differences are no excuse for rudeness.”

– Judith Martin

“As long as you look for someone else to validate who you are by seeking their approval, you are setting yourself up for disaster. You have to be whole and complete in yourself. No one can give you that. You have to know who you are – what others say is irrelevant.”

– Nic Sheff

“If we as a people realized the greatness from which we came we would be less likely to disrespect ourselves.”

– Marcus Garvey

“Shame, blame, disrespect, betrayal, and the withholding of affection damage the roots from which love grows. Love can only survive these injuries if they are acknowledged, healed and rare.”

– Brené Brown

“If we have no respect for our viewers, then how can we have any respect for ourselves and what we do?”

– Christiane Amanpour

“Rudeness luxuriates in the absence of self-respect.”

– Eric Hoffer

“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.”

– Will Smith

“A lack of appreciation and respect can be a sad end to many wonderful relationships.”

– Bernajoy Vaal

“A man who goes into a restaurant and blatantly disrespects the servers shows a strong discontent with his own being. Deep down he knows that restaurant service is the closest thing he will ever experience to being served like a king.”

? Criss Jami

“I would never disrespect any man, woman, chick or child out there. We’re all the same. What goes around comes around, and karma kicks us all in the butt at the end of the day.”

– Angie Stone

“True irreverence is disrespect for another man’s God.”

– Mark Twain

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

– Eleanor Roosevelt

“Intelligence arouses fear and respect, the lack of it keeps one on the narrow minded road of disrespect, stupidity and inferiority complex.”

? Michael Bassey Johnson

“Those who make hostility a daily manner are often left in the lurch at difficult times.”

– Michael Bassey Johnson

“Good manners are appreciated as much as bad manners are abhorred.”

– Bryant McGill

Short Disrespectful People Quotes

“I don’t think a tough question is disrespectful.”

– Helen Thomas

“Those who disrespect you with their mouth don’t deserve your ear.”

– Curtis Tyrone Jones

“In any country when you throw something in somebody’s face, it’s disrespectful.”

– Pitbull

“You don’t have permission to disrespect yourself.”

– Martin De Maat

“If everyone is getting money, no one is getting disrespected, and no one is getting hurt, no one should be arguing.”

– Damon Dash

“When I look at a person, I see a person – not a rank, not a class, not a title.”

– Criss Jami

“I don’t do nothing to disrespect the fans.”

– Romeo Santos

“Disrespect is the weapon of the weak.”

– Alice Miller

“A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.”

– Billy Graham

“Refuse to accept another’s estimation of yourself.”

– Alison Stormwolf

“A woman brought you into this world, so you have no right to disrespect one.”

– Tupac Shakur

“There is no respect for others without humility in one’s self.”

– Henri Frederic Amielect.

“Nothing in the history of humankind has been disrespected as much as nature.”

– M.F. Moonzajer

“When we disrespect a person, we disrespect God.”’

– Shri Radhe Maa

“There can be disagreement without disrespect.”

– Dean Jackson

“If they don’t appreciate your presence, perhaps you should try giving them your absence.”

– Tinku Razoria

“Never disrespect anyone. Pride comes before a thunderous fall.”

– Don Santo

“The insolence of time is like a blow in the face from an unseen enemy.”

– Margaret Deland

“I believe in a lively disrespect for most forms of authority.”

– Rita Mae Brown

“If you have been disrespectful then as soon as you realize it, apologize. Otherwise it can sour a relationship.”

– Rip Miller

“Disagreement is one thing; disrespect is quite another.”

– Richard V. Reeves

“Disrespect prevents love from growing.”

– Anoir Ou-Chad

“There is no mobility with bad manners.”

– Ali Ibn Abi Talib

“If somebody disrespects me they will pay for it. I promise.”

– Anderson Silva

“Respect depicts acceptance while disrespect is rejection.”

– Fawad Afzal Khan

“If you don’t respect me, simply ignoring you is a relief.”

– Toba Beta

“No one is more insufferable than he who lacks basic courtesy.”

– Bryant McGill

“Disrespect earns the displeasure of the creator and the creation.”

– Abdul-Qadir Gilani

– Eilís Dillon

“I think blatantly ignoring someone is one of the few highest forms of disrespect.”

– Unknown

“I have a strong disrespect for authority and for rules. Including gravity. Gravity sucks.”

– Sebastian Thrun

“Contempt is the only way to triumph over calumny.”

– Francoise d’Aubigne

“Disrespect cannot be commanded, it must be earned.”

– Matthew Taberner

