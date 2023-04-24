Monday, April 24, 2023
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

By accuratenewsinfo
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting | News


A prom after-party attended through loads grew to become violent in east Texas when 9 teenagers had been shot, in keeping with native officers in a commentary. The incident came about simply after middle of the night at a personal place of abode in Jasper County, the place deputies had been known as relating to photographs being fired. Responders discovered 9 sufferers affected by non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

