Nicolas Cage: The 60 Minutes Interview





After being featured in over 100 films, Nicolas Cage not too long ago sat down with Sharyn Alfonsi for a 60 Minutes interview on CBS News. During their dialog, Cage expressed that he nonetheless extremely values each and every position he is taking on and not merely “phones it in.” To him, every challenge he works on is sort of a “guardian angel,” offering him with a way of objective and course. By final devoted to his craft, Cage believes that he can proceed to ship robust performances that resonate with audiences.

