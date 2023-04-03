87 Relatable and Powerful Phrases to Empower You

When you find that you just’ve taken benefit off it will probably come as a surprise. It can harm so much.

No subject if it’s at paintings, in class, in a romantic dating or with a chum or circle of relatives member.

It may also be arduous to transfer on. To know what to take into accounts other people and to consider once more.

In nowadays’s post I’d like to discover this example that each one folks sadly finish up in at some point. And what you’ll be able to do to transfer on from it a wholesome manner.

This is 87 of probably the most relatable and tough getting used quotes.

I’m hoping you’ll to find one thing right here to can help you each higher perceive the placement you’re in and then transfer ahead in opposition to a happier long run.

And if you need extra useful and undying recommendation then take a look at this post with quotes on feeling unappreciated and this one stuffed with ungrateful quotes.

Relatable Being Used Quotes

“Anyone who allows other people to control and guide their destiny will eventually become bitter and feel used and taken advantage of.”

– Innah Delos Angeles

“Realize that the game of life is the game of, to some extent, being taken advantage of by people who make a science of it. Whether they are in government or personal life or in business, they’re everywhere.”

– Walter Kirn

“I have learned that people at the bottom use others’ bodies to climb to the top.”

– Mandla Langa

“I tend to walk around convinced that any amount of forgiveness that I could extend could never possibly compensate for the offenses that I’ve had to endure. Yet, maybe the greater offense is that I’ve got that backwards.”

– Craig D. Lounsbrough

“I see the freedom at the end of the road; I’ve heard so many lies and I’ve taken the blows; Give it to me take it from me nobody knows; Sick of being used and I’m gonna explode.”

– Zoltan E Teglas

“I didn’t want to be taken advantage of and burnt out in the industry. I worked with my family really closely, so I was able to get that respect in the industry. So now I feel that I can let my guard down. People know who I am; I can be myself. I can be more versatile, and I can wear what I want.”

– Goapele

“A sworn vow never to be taken advantage of again.”

– Anthony Rosario Wagner

“You don’t want to appear as if you are not a team player, but at the same time, you don’t want to be taken advantage of.”

– Judy Smith

“I know so many girls that have felt like they’ve been taken advantage of. Not only in the music business but in every single career out there.”

– Margo Price

“I’ve grown tired of being used and I’m sick and tired of being accused. Now I’m walking away from you and I’m not coming back.”

– James Morrison

“And I’m counting down the moments until I am left alone; ‘cause I’m done with being used to fill the hole that’s in your soul.”

– Keli Thomson

“I’m not part of your institution; ‘cause you’re just some grand illusion; it’s paralyzing being used and abused.”

– Caleb Shomo

“I want to live, and to live happily; to break free from your control.”

– Thomas Mann

“You make your way through the fire, I stand inside and I get burned. You make your love a liar, I’m hanging on to every word. I can’t quit you and I’m fine with being used.”

– Derek Fuhrmann

“I feel like I’m a library book. I’ve been used, tossed around, and put down. I’m just waiting for someone who thinks I’m good enough to keep.”

– Francine Chiar

“There is no point in filling a woman’s head up and leading her on if you don’t see a future with her.”

– Diana Baybiee

“You should not have taken advantage of my sensibility to steal into my affections without my consent.”

– Alexander Hamilton

Being Used Quotes to Help You Stand Up for Yourself

“There will always be someone, somewhere, who will use you if you let them. Keep yourself guarded. Don’t overlook the obvious.”

– Carla Jackson

“You can’t always be nice. That’s how people take advantage of you. Sometimes you have to set boundaries.”

– Ritu Ghatourey

“People know who they can walk over and who they can’t. If someone is walking all over you it’s because they know you’ll put up with it.”

– Sonya Parker

“Do not let yourself be used, exhausted, emptied by others. Have firm boundaries and say yes when you want to, and no when you don’t want to do something requested of you.”

– Dr. Jodi-Anne M Smith

“Many of the defining moments in your life will be tests-tests of your strength, your bravery, your character. Take those tests and make the most of them. Realize that people will use you if you let them, but you have the opportunity to use every opportunity when you take it and run.”

– Jen Welter

“It is often difficult to tell initially if someone is using you or loving you, but time reveals deception.”

– Richard Osibanjo

“Detox your life by clearing out fake friends, dead-end jobs and players posing as life partners.”

– Ritu Ghatourey

“If there are people in your life that you feel are using you, you need to reset the boundaries. Learn to say, “no.” People handiest deal with us as unhealthy as we permit.”

– Laura Barrette Shannon

“If a girl wasn’t loved a little bit, without the depth of affection that might at least be mistaken for love, she was being used, and no one was the better for being used.”

– Dean Koontz

“Don’t let anyone control your life, most people are full of schemes.”

– Tamesha Curry

“Always listen to your instincts. When someone is using you, playing you, or things aren’t adding up, your instincts will never lie to you.”

– Stephanie Dolce

“To the people who have made me feel disposable: Thank you for reminding me why you don’t deserve to be a part of my life.”

– Unknown

“Never let someone take you for granted. Listen with an open mind but stay true to yourself and your vision.”

– Gemma Collins

“While someone may have used you, that experience may have made you stronger, wiser, and better.”

– Richard Osibanjo

“A brilliant lie. All the time that was spent, being used, I should have said goodbye and thanks for the memories.”

– Ashley Hittesdorp

“Don’t be a doormat that is comfortable to stand on. People learn how to treat you by studying your reaction. If someone ever decides to step on you in some form, your reaction should be a display of strength that is sharp, quick, and uncomfortable.”

– Luke Gilfillan

“There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for you.”

– J.L. Sheppard

“Do not allow yourself to be used for a life that is below your potential for good.”

– Michael McFadden

“Always question everything, and never let yourself be used. Never become somebody’s pawn.”

– Ciara Graves

“You have to stand up for yourself because otherwise people will keep on taking advantage of you and step all over you.”

– Margaret Willey

“I`m open to the possibilities of being one of those people who reach certain heights without being owned by others.”

– Tony A. Gaskins

“You don’t have to let yourself be used like toilet paper and flushed down the toilet.”

– Mike Jason

Insightful Being Used Quotes

“People that don’t know what they are worth will always see their capture’s wings, but never their tail.”

– Shannon L. Alder

“It’s when you get complacent that you get taken advantage of.”

– Tony A. Gaskins

“When success comes, people can try to trick you or take advantage of you.”

– Christina Aguilera

“We’ve been in that situation where you’re just so happy to be doing what you love to do that you get taken advantage of.”

– Justin Timberlake

“I had been gullible, naive, soft, pliable. That’s why I got taken advantage of. To survive, you have to have a tough skin.”

– Tia Carrere

“There is no harm in being used. We all use one another daily. But were you misused by me? I can think of no one alive who could have performed better under the demands of your fate.”

– Thomm Quackenbush

“Now you’re being used and you’re so confused that there’s nothing left to gain; Baby you could be in your lover’s reign.”

– Michael Sterling

“Being taken for granted can be a compliment. It means that you’ve become a comfortable, trusted element in another person’s life.”

– Joyce Brothers

“Next to knowing when to seize an opportunity, the most important thing in life is to know when to forgo an advantage.”

– Disraeli

“Being taken for granted is an unpleasant but sincere form of praise. Ironically, the more reliable you are, and the less you complain, the more likely you are to be taken for granted.”

– Gretchen Rubin

“In all affairs it’s a healthy thing now and then to hang a question mark on the things you have long taken for granted.”

– Bertrand Russell

“You don’t need to know every detail, but you should know the basics. There are so many people who get taken advantage of.”

– Tony A. Gaskins

“The more you are at everyone else’s disposal, the more you will feel like garbage.”

– Christine E. Szymanski

“People confuse goodness with weakness. It is weak people, not good people (goodness demands strength), who are taken advantage of.”

– Dennis Prager

“When you use someone for personal gain then it will poison the relationship with that person but often also with other people around you in the long run.”

– Unknown

“If you act like you should be taken advantage of, then people will take advantage of you.”

– Sandy Walker

“When you’re done with being used, you become desperate to fight back and it doesn’t matter how far you go, as long as you go. It’s like a bomb that’s ticking inside you and the longer you keep it in, the louder the explosion and the greater the damage.”

– Arti Manani

Being Used Quotes to Help You Know Your Worth

“But if you take me for granted, I’ll take one step after another away from you, and you won’t ever get those steps back.”

– Ok.M. Golland

“It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.”

– James Baldwin

“Life is too short to waste any amount of time on wondering what other people think about you. In the first place, if they had better things going on in their lives, they wouldn’t have the time to sit around and talk about you. What’s important to me is not others’ opinions of me, but what’s important to me is my opinion of myself.”

– C. JoyBell C.

“Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself.”

– Harvey Fierstein

“Never be afraid to stand up for yourself. Know your true value and worth in this world or some people will steamroll right over you when they can.”

– Rip Miller

“Know when you’re being taken advantage of.”

– Agnes Bonas

“Nobody can take your power; you have to hand it to them.”

– Chante’ Whisonant

“Don’t waste your energy trying to change opinions … Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it.”

– Tina Fey

“As long as you look for someone else to validate who you are by seeking their approval, you are setting yourself up for disaster. You have to be whole and complete in yourself. No one can give you that. You have to know who you are – what others say is irrelevant.”

– Nic Sheff

“People who want the most approval get the least and the people who need approval the least get the most.”

– Wayne Dyer

Short Being Used Quotes

“If you feel you are always being used, thank Almighty He made you useful.”

– Ibn Jeem

“Know the difference between helping others and being used by them.”

– Agnes Bonas

“Stop being used, start being seen.”

– Wole Olorunfemi

“If you appear weak, people take advantage of you.”

– Sherry Argov

“I feel so used. I find I like it.”

– J.D. Robb

“It’s easy to be taken advantage of if you’re not honest.”

– Katherine Heigl

“Even the most caring people can get tired of being taken for granted.”

– Nishan Panwar

“With some people, loyalty ends when the benefits stop. Stay away from them.”

– Unknown

“I can think of worse things than being used as guinea pigs.”

– Tom McLoughlin

“There will come a day when we get fed up with being used. Fed up with being abused.”

– Lalaina Lightsey

“Each of us is a small part of God’s plan. I’m a small part. I create paintings that are being used by God.”

– Thomas Kinkade

“Your talent is your art. It is not to be taken for granted.”

– Paula Abdul

“I am tired of being used, hurt, and cast aside. It is my turn to use. My turn to hurt.”

– Marie Lu

“Seems their lives have been abused; with a risk of being used, no happiness to find.”

– Ben Adams

– Jasmine Sandozz

“She doesn’t know she’s being used and it would break her heart in two.”

– Frazier

“It’s so funny how ‘friends’ forget us when they don’t need any more favors.”

– Unknown

“With all the toys in the world people choose feelings to play with.”

– Tyga

“It’s them that take advantage that get advantage in this world.”

– George Eliot

“I’m tired of feeling used. I’m tired of feeling taken advantage of.”

– Matthew Potopsky

“Just because you don’t use people, doesn’t mean they won’t use you.”

– Mary Joye

“Don’t let your kind nature be taken advantage of. Step up for yourself, don’t be a doormat.”

– Insha S. Qazi

