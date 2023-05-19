7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates small tsunami threat for Vanuatu, other islands

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific posed a tsunami threat for Vanuatu

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center mentioned waves as much as 1 meter (3 ft) above tides have been conceivable for Vanuatu, a lot less than the preliminary forecast.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency mentioned it was once nonetheless assessing the prospective for a tsunami.

The PTWC mentioned waves as much as .3 meters (1 foot) have been conceivable for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey mentioned the quake close to the Loyalty Islands was once 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

The epicenter is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia the place the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.