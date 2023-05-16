5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

(*5*)

Five other folks have pleaded guilty in South Florida to taking part in a twine fraud scheme that created an unlawful shortcut for aspiring nurses to get approved and to find employment

MIAMI — Five other folks have pleaded guilty in South Florida to taking part in a twine fraud scheme that created an unlawful shortcut for aspiring nurses to get approved and to find employment.

- Advertisement -

Krystal Lopez and Damian Lopez, either one of Palm Beach County, Florida; Francois Legagneur, of Nassau County, New York; Reynoso Seide, of Union County, N ew Jersey; and Yelva Saint Preux, of Suffolk County, N.Y.; pleaded guilty final Wednesday in Miami federal court docket to twine fraud conspiracy. They each and every resist two decades in jail at a July 27 listening to.

A complete of 25 other folks had been charged previous this yr in a rip-off that offered greater than 7,600 fraudulent nursing stage diplomas from 3 Florida-based nursing faculties, in step with grand jury indictments. The faculties concerned — Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute — are actually closed.

During guilty plea hearings, Damian Lopez, Legagneur, Seide and Saint Preux admitted to soliciting and recruiting individuals who sought nursing credentials that might let them paintings as registered, approved sensible or vocational nurses. Krystal Lopez admitted that, in her position because the Palm Beach School of Nursing’s finance director, she processed packages for those who had been issued fraudulent nursing faculty diplomas and transcripts and that each and every pupil paid the college $15,000 for the paperwork.

- Advertisement -

The fake diplomas and transcripts certified those that bought them to take a seat for the nationwide nursing board examination. If they handed, they had been ready to acquire licenses and jobs in more than a few states, prosecutors mentioned.

About 2,400 of the 7,600 scholars sooner or later handed their licensing checks — basically in New York, federal officers mentioned. Nurses qualified in New York are allowed to follow in Florida and plenty of different states. Many of the ones other folks might lose their certification however most likely received’t be criminally charged, federal officers mentioned.