NFL playoff game to be available exclusively via streaming service for first time

The National Football League (NFL) has introduced its greatest streaming partnership but, because it seems to be to incorporate streaming into its services and products extra totally. For the first time, an NFL Wild Card playoff game will be exclusively reside streamed. The announcement was once made by means of NBCUniversal and the NFL on Monday. Football fanatics will be in a position to watch this matchup on Peacock, the one platform that can display the game, which is scheduled for Saturday, 13 January 2024.

Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, expressed his pleasure at making broadcast historical past. The weekend will see two NFL wild card video games on Saturday and one on top time on Sunday. The different playoff video games will be available thru cable suppliers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL Playoff game”, mentioned Bevacqua.

The NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL media, Hans Schroeder, echoed those sentiments, explaining: “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

Peacock can even have unique rights to display the Buffalo Bills as opposed to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, 23 December at 8 p.m. E.T. Meanwhile, those that reside within the towns of the groups within the Wild Card game will be in a position to watch on NBC stations and on NFL+.