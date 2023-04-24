5 healthy and delicious homemade ice cream recipes for summer

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy cold, refreshing treats and what’s more refreshing than a scoop of ice cream? However, traditional ice cream is often high in sugar and fat, which can be unhealthy in excess. The good news is that there are plenty of healthy and delicious ice cream options that you can make at home! By using natural and nutrient-dense ingredients, you can create guilt-free desserts that are both tasty and good for you. Here, we’ve gathered five delicious and healthy ice cream recipes that you can try this summer.

Healthy ice creams you can make at home

1. Sugarcane and turmeric ice cream

This unique ice cream flavour combines the sweetness of sugarcane with the health benefits of turmeric. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making this ice cream a healthy treat.

Ingredients:

* 1 cup of sugarcane juice

* 1 cup of heavy cream

* 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric

* 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

* Pinch of salt

Recipe:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the sugarcane juice and heavy cream over medium heat until it comes to a simmer.

2. Whisk in the turmeric, vanilla extract, and salt.

3. Remove from heat and let cool.

4. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn or if you don’t have an ice cream maker then in a large bowl, beat the mixture with an electric mixer until it becomes light and airy. Then, transfer the mixture into a loaf pan or any other freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. Every 30 minutes, take the mixture out of the freezer and beat it again for 1-2 minutes to break up any ice crystals that may have formed. Repeat this process until the ice cream is frozen.

2. Chocolate avocado ice cream

This dairy-free ice cream is rich and creamy, thanks to the addition of ripe avocados. The cocoa powder adds a chocolatey flavor without the added sugar.

Ingredients:

* 2 ripe avocados

* 1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

* 1/2 cup of honey

* 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

* 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

* Pinch of salt

Recipe:

1. In a blender or food processor, blend the avocados, cocoa powder, honey, almond milk, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth.

2. Then, transfer the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. Every 30 minutes, take the mixture out of the freezer and beat it again for 1-2 minutes to break up any ice crystals that may have formed. Repeat this process until the ice cream is frozen.

3. Spiced pumpkin and mango ice cream

This ice cream is perfect for fall, but can be enjoyed any time of year. The pumpkin provides a creamy texture and the mango adds a sweet and tangy flavor. The spices add warmth and depth to the ice cream.

Ingredients:

* 1 cup of pumpkin puree

* 1 cup of frozen mango chunks

* 1 cup of coconut milk

* 1/2 cup of honey

* 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

* 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger

* 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

* Pinch of salt

Recipe:

1. In a blender or food processor, blend the pumpkin puree, frozen mango, coconut milk, honey, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt until smooth.

2. Then, transfer the mixture into a loaf pan or any other freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

3. Every 30 minutes, take the mixture out of the freezer and beat it again for 1-2 minutes to break up any ice crystals that may have formed. Repeat this process until the ice cream is frozen.

4. Honey yogurt and walnut ice cream

This ice cream is packed with protein and healthy fats, making it a nutritious treat. The honey and yogurt provide sweetness, while the walnuts add a crunchy texture.

Ingredients:

* 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt

* 1 cup of heavy cream

* 1/2 cup of honey

* 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

* 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts

Recipe:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, heavy cream, honey, and vanilla extract.

2. Stir in the chopped walnuts.

3. Then, transfer the mixture into a container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

4. Every 30 minutes, take the mixture out of the freezer and beat it again for 1-2 minutes to break up any ice crystals that may have formed. Repeat this process until the ice cream is frozen.

5. Black sesame ice cream

This ice cream has a delicious and unique flavor that is sure to impress. Black sesame seeds are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

*1 cup of heavy cream

*1 cup of whole milk

*1/2 cup of sugar

*1/4 cup of black sesame seeds

*Pinch of salt

Recipe:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the heavy cream, whole milk, and sugar over medium heat until it comes to a simmer.

2. In a dry skillet, toast the black sesame seeds over medium heat until fragrant.

3. In a blender or food processor, grind the black sesame seeds until they are a fine powder.

4. Whisk the black sesame powder into the hot cream mixture, along with a pinch of salt. Let the mixture cool to room temperature.

5. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any chunks of sesame seeds.

6. Then, transfer the mixture into a container and freeze overnight.

7. Every 30 minutes, take the mixture out of the freezer and beat it again for 1-2 minutes to break up any ice crystals that may have formed. Repeat this process until the ice cream is frozen.