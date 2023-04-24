Monday, April 24, 2023
type here...
News

SNAPSHOT Wall St opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings, economic data

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
SNAPSHOT Wall St opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings, economic data

April 24 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s primary indexes opened quite lower on Monday as buyers awaited effects from megacap firms and key data that would make clear the U.S. economic system and form the Federal Reserve’s financial coverage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 3.92 issues, or 0.01%, on the open to 33,805.04. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower through 1.45 issues, or 0.04%, at 4,132.07, whilst the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.99 issues, or 0.16%, to 12,053.47 on the opening bell.

- Advertisement -

Reporting through Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru
Editing through Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Previous article
The horror error from climate change activists in motor sport protest at Formula-E electric car race
Next article
5 healthy and delicious homemade ice cream recipes for summer

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks