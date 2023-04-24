SNAPSHOT Wall St opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings, economic data

April 24 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s primary indexes opened quite lower on Monday as buyers awaited effects from megacap firms and key data that would make clear the U.S. economic system and form the Federal Reserve’s financial coverage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 3.92 issues, or 0.01%, on the open to 33,805.04. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower through 1.45 issues, or 0.04%, at 4,132.07, whilst the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.99 issues, or 0.16%, to 12,053.47 on the opening bell.

Reporting through Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

Editing through Vinay Dwivedi

