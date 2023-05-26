5/25: Prime Time with John Dickerson





Join John Dickerson for the newest version of CBS News’ “Prime Time.” In this episode, John covers a variety of subjects, together with the 18-year jail sentence passed all the way down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the Supreme Court’s determination to cut back the EPA’s keep an eye on over wetlands, and the way airways are making ready to maintain the inflow of Memorial Day weekend vacationers.

Stewart Rhodes, the founding father of the far-right crew Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for his position within the January 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes pleaded in charge to fees associated with his involvement within the rebellion, together with conspiracy and obstruction of an legit continuing.

In any other tale, the Supreme Court has weakened the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority over wetlands. In a 6-3 determination, the courtroom dominated that landowners may just problem govt rulings that their assets accommodates wetlands topic to federal rules. This determination is vital as it makes it harder for the EPA to put into effect its regulations on wetlands.

Finally, the Memorial Day weekend is rapid coming near, and airways are making ready for the standard surge in vacationers. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, many of us are making plans to shuttle this summer time, and airways expect a hectic vacation weekend. They are ramping up their operations, including extra flights and personnel, and enforcing protection measures to lend a hand be sure that vacationers have a secure and relaxed adventure.

