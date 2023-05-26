Former UCF, Florida State QB McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee as analyst, reuniting with coach Josh Heupel

Former University of Central Florida and Florida State quarterback, McKenzie Milton, will get started his new occupation as an offensive analyst with Tennessee, as introduced through the varsity on Thursday. The announcement marks a reunion with Tennessee’s coach Josh Heupel, who coached Milton at UCF from 2018-20, and marks a place to begin for Milton’s training occupation after he retired from taking part in in June 2022.

In a commentary, Milton mentioned, “I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with Coach Heupel. I am grateful to Coach Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”

- Advertisement -

Milton performed an important position on UCF’s undefeated 2017 staff with a 27-6 file as a beginning quarterback prior to struggling a serious leg damage within the final season with Heupel as the coach. Despite being sidelined for 2 years, he retained the position as the 2018 AAC Offensive Player of the Year. Heupel went on to steer UCF to an AAC championship and the Fiesta Bowl.

Heupel welcomed Milton to the Tennessee staff, pronouncing, “McKenzie represents everything that is great about college football. His perseverance, determination, and leadership are attributes that made him successful as a player and will no doubt translate to him being an outstanding future coach.”

Milton graduated from UCF in 2020, then transferred to Florida State the place he gave the impression in six video games and made 4 begins throughout his best season as a Seminole.