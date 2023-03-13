Monday, March 13, 2023
4-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old in Houston, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated they kid was once “unintentionally” shot.

A 3-year-old in Houston, Texas, won get right of entry to to a firearm and “unintentionally” shot and killed a 4-year-old, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated.

Gonzalez stated the initial investigation confirmed that the 2 kids were inside of an condominium at 9955 Bammel North Houston Rd. with one different particular person.

“The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he stated on Twitter.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

