Here is why thandai is a healthy summer drink

Summer is here, almost! And what better way to beat the heat than with a refreshing glass of thandai? This traditional Indian drink is not only delicious but also packed with various health benefits. So, if you’re looking to quench your thirst and boost your health at the same time, read on to discover the many benefits of thandai. Get ready to sip your way to good health!

Thandai is a refreshing and cool drink made with a blend of various nuts, seeds, spices, and milk. Thandai, as its name suggests, comes from the word thanda (cool). Thandai is a popular drink in the northern part of India, especially during the Holi festival. Holi is incomplete without a glass of chilled thandai but there is a reason why we start drinking thandai on this festival. Holi represents the transitioning of weather from winter to summer and our immune system needs protection during this time and thandai helps with that!

Let’s take a look at benefits of thandai in summer

1. Cooling properties

Thandai has cooling properties that make it an ideal drink for hot summer days. “Thandai is made using natural ingredients like fennel seeds, melon seeds, rose petals, and almonds, which have cooling properties, improve digestion, and are rich sources of protein and vitamin E,” says dietician and Nutritionist, Gayatri Trakru, Ruby Hall Clinic.

2. Digestive benefits

Thandai also has digestive benefits. The spices used in thandai, such as cardamom, black pepper, and saffron, aid in digestion and help to reduce bloating and gas. Thandai is also a great drink to have after a heavy meal, as it helps to speed up the digestion process. Cardamom, found in thandai, has been found to have digestive benefits. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that cardamom had significant gastroprotective effects and could help to reduce gastric ulcer formation.

3. Nutritious

Thandai is a nutritious drink that is packed with various nutrients. The nuts and seeds used in thandai, such as almonds, pistachios, and poppy seeds, are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Thandai also contains various vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

4. Hydrating

Thandai is a great drink to keep you hydrated during hot summer days. It is a refreshing drink that helps to replenish the lost fluids in your body. Thandai is also a great drink to have after a workout, as it helps to rehydrate your body. Milk, which is a key ingredient in thandai, is known to be a good source of hydration. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that milk was more effective than water or sports drinks at rehydrating the body after exercise.

5. Good for the immune system

Thandai is also known for boosting the immune system. “Whenever there is a seasonal change in weather, it takes a toll on our immunity. Thandai is one drink that can improve our immunity as well as gut health,” says Trakru. The various ingredients used in thandai, such as saffron and almonds, are rich in antioxidants, which help to strengthen your immune system and protect your body against various diseases.

6. Relaxing

Poppy seeds, which are used in thandai, have been found to have relaxing properties. A study published in the International Journal of Toxicology found that poppy seeds had a sedative effect on the body and could help to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Add less sugar, and thandai is a healthy choice. The nutritionist explains that there are a lot of benefits to this super drink, and it is definitely a far better choice than aerated and fizzy drinks in the summer.

So, thandai is a great drink to have during hot summer days, after a heavy meal, or after a workout. So, the next time you are looking to quench your thirst don’t go for aerated drinks and give thandai a try!