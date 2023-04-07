32 It is What It is Quotes to Help You Accept and Move on with Your Life

In numerous scenarios in lifestyles some of the easiest tactics to direct your power and ideas against the longer term once more and transfer on with your lifestyles is to faucet into acceptance.

So in as of late’s post I’d like to lend a hand out a little bit with that through sharing 32 of the most efficient it is what it is quotes.

I’m hoping you’ll in finding one thing right here to get you unstuck to your thoughts and from a scenario to be able to get started transferring ahead yet again against a extra promising and happier the next day.

Helpful It is What It is Quotes

“I’m not sure what the future holds but I do know that I’m going to be positive and not wake up feeling desperate. As my dad said ‘Nic, it is what it is, it’s not what it should have been, not what it could have been, it is what it is.’”

– Nicole Kidman

“One good thing about the past is that you can’t change it. So there’s no reason to go back. It’s there. It is what it is. The only thing you can change is right now and what’s happening next”

– Neil Young

“Happiness is a mental habit, a mental attitude, and if it is not learned and practiced in the present it is never experienced. It cannot be made contingent upon solving some external problem. When one problem is solved, another appears to take its place. Life is a series of problems. If you are to be happy at all, you must be happy – period! Not happy “because of”.”

– Maxwell Maltz

“You can sing only what you are. You can paint only what you are. You must be what your experiences, your environment, and your heredity have made you. For better or for worse, you must play your own little instrument in the orchestra of life.”

– Dale Carnegie

“The meaning of life differs from man to man, from day to day and from hour to hour… what matters, therefore is not the meaning of life in general but rather the specific meaning of a person’s life at a given moment.”

– Viktor E. Frankl

“The aim of all commentary on art now should be to make works of art – and, by analogy, our own experience – more, rather than less, real to us. The function of criticism should be to show how it is what it is, even that it is what it is, rather than to show what it means.”

– Susan Sontag

“It’s not necessarily what a family is typically supposed to look like. But it is what it is. It’s about a connection and bond that everyone can identify with.”

– Queen Latifah

“The Madden Curse has really taken on a life of its own. People just love talking about it, and it is what it is, but I look at it as a challenge.”

– Drew Brees

“When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.”

– Napoleon Hill

“Accept the universe As the gods gave it to you. If the gods wanted to give you something else They’d have done it. If there are other matters and other worlds There are.”

– Alberto Caeiro

“You just have those days. You just allow yourself to have those days. I think everybody has bad days. So because of that, when you recognize it, just allow it to be. It is what it is. I don’t think you should ever stifle your frustration, ever.”

– Donald Faison

Relatable It is What It is Quotes

“No matter what I do now, there are certain doors I have already closed, certain opportunities I’ll never get back. There’s nothing to be done, I guess. It is what it is.”

– Blake Nelson

“Those people have seen something. What it is, I do not know, and I am not curious to know.”

– Albert Einstein

“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is, and you must bend to its power or live a lie.”

– Miyamoto Musashi

“I was born on a full moon. Both my children were born on full moons, too. Some people say that’s scary. It is what it is, man, I don’t be trippin’. I couldn’t tell God when I wanted to be born.”

– Kevin Gates

“You either grow with this sport, or you get left behind. It’s sad, but it is what it is. You gotta keep up with this sport.”

– Max Holloway

“I’m probably the least harsh on myself, and I try not to scrutinize everything about my body. As a new mom, it is what it is, and we just have to do our best.”

– Kourtney Kardashian

“People say to me, ‘Are you still excited when you go on tour?’ Should I be excited about leaving my family? No, and no one should. It’s as simple as that. If you put aside the fantasy of it, it is what it is and has to be done. And that’s fine, and I pour my entire energy and enthusiasm into it, but of course, I’m of two minds about the whole idea.”

– Neil Peart

“I’m just not into trying to convince people like me. I always say to myself, ‘It is what it is.’ I walk into a situation knowing that people are either going to love me or they’re not, and that’s OK. I’m just going to be me. You can’t be everything to everyone.”

– NeNe Leakes

Short It is What It is Quotes and Sayings

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

– Dr. Seuss

“I regret that I wasn’t more successful with my marriages, but it is what it is.”

– Ted Turner

“An abnormal reaction to an abnormal situation is normal behavior.”

– Viktor E. Frankl

“Beauty is not the cause of something, it is what it is.”

– Emily Dickinson

“The law is what it is—a majestic edifice, sheltering all of us, each stone of which rests on another.”

– John Galsworthy

“Face your fear.Accept your war. It is what it is.”

– Zakk Wylde

“It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is: What are we busy about?”

– Henry David Thoreau

“Adopt the motto: ”It does not subject who is proper, however what is proper.””

– Maxwell Maltz

“Nothing in life is as important as you think it is, while you are thinking about it.”

– Daniel Kahneman

“Life is as it is, we take it to be hard or easy. It’s all about our perception, attitude and level of gratitude.”

– Geraldine Vermaak

“There is an abundance of opportunity for the man who will go with the tide, instead of trying to swim against it.”

– Wallace D. Wattles

“The roster that we have today may change tomorrow. It is what it is for right now.”

– Nick Saban

“You can’t change the things you’ve done. It’s now and the here on out you’ve got control of.”

– Mindy McGinnis

