Arthur Grand: Tech firm criticized for discriminatory job listing

The job listing garnered consideration after it was once posted on Reddit.

DALLAS — A tech corporate is beneath fireplace after a job listing on ConnectedIn for a place in Dallas went viral.

- Advertisement - The backlash is geared toward Virginia-based corporate Arthur Grand Technologies, an IT products and services firm, after the job listing in query was once posted on Reddit.

The listing was once for a Salesforce trade analyst and insurance coverage claims contract place in Dallas, with shoppers indexed as HTC Global and Berkshire Hathaway.

In the job description, the listing said: “Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, Texas [Don’t share with candidates].”

- Advertisement - The listing was once posted on Reddit and started garnering consideration during the web and social media.

The corporate to start with spoke back to the listing via announcing it does no longer condone discrimination and that “a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job posting.” The corporate then stated it fired the worker.

Arthur Grand later posted a new statement at the incident, blaming the listing on a former worker.

- Advertisement - “This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees. A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account,” the corporate said. “The moment this was brought to our attention, we worked with the job portal to remove this offensive job posting. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the job poster.”

The corporate went on to mention that this is a minority-owned corporate that prides itself on its variety. “All employment decisions are based on the individual’s qualifications,” the corporate said.