3 teen shot during shootout at Shell | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — Three youngsters had been injured during a shootout at a fuel station in southeast Houston, in line with police.

The shootout came about simply ahead of 1 a.m. Friday at a (*3*).

According to police, a 16 and 17-year-old had been in a Chrysler 300 at the fuel station when an SUV pulled as much as the 2 teenagers and were given into a controversy. That’s when the 2 teams began taking pictures.

“We don’t know exactly why they got into a scuffle, but somehow they did, and they both exchanged gunfire,” HPD Lt. Willkens mentioned.

Both teams left the scene, however a close-by deputy constable heard the gunshots and pulled over the Chrysler 300 with the 2 injured teenagers within. The teenagers had been handled and brought to a close-by sanatorium.

Police mentioned a 14-year-old was once additionally taken by means of a non-public automobile to a close-by sanatorium, the place we are instructed that teen is in important situation. Willkens mentioned the 14-year-old is thought to were throughout the SUV during the shootout.

Drugs, a gun and cash had been discovered throughout the Chrysler 300 following the taking pictures. Police are searching for surveillance photos from the fuel station to lend a hand with their investigation.

