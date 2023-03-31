Trump indicted by New York grand jury: Latest updates

Former president Donald Trump plans to show himself in and seem in courtroom Tuesday following an indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. “Trump is not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago,” his attorney, Joe Tacopina, mentioned Friday. The case comes to hush cash paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels throughout Trump’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign. Trump is now the primary individual in U.S. historical past to function president after which be charged with a criminal offense. In a remark Thursday night time, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s place of work mentioned it has contacted Trump’s attorney “to coordinate his surrender.”