3 suspects charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

Three males were charged in reference to the killing of a 39-year-old Black man in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ryan Nichols, 19, was once charged Thursday with second-degree homicide, in keeping with the sheriff’s place of job. Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, were charged with accent after the truth in the homicide. The 3 males are white.

A pass judgement on on Thursday prompt DeGuardia and Dodson they are going to have hate crime fees added to their offense, in keeping with native outlet First Coast News. The pass judgement on later advised the hole that she primarily based that upon the allegations that the 3 white males have been chasing the Black sufferer for no obvious reason why.

However, legislation enforcement companies advised the hole there’s no information but that evidences a hate crime.

On May 2, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was once alerted to an subconscious particular person, and located the sufferer mendacity at the floor close to a dumpster in downtown Jacksonville with an obvious gunshot wound. He was once pronounced deceased by means of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, government mentioned.

Multiple shell casings had been discovered in the realm and the dumpster had “multiple bullet defects,” in keeping with a police file.

Authorities have now not but launched the title of the sufferer.

During the path of the investigation, detectives discovered proof that led them to them a imaginable suspect car in the realm the place the shooting happened, the police file says. The file states {that a} suspect was once “observed” chasing the sufferer and coming near him because the sufferer was once seeking to disguise at the back of a dumpster, prior to the suspect were given into the car and left the scene.

Attorney information for the 3 males was once now not instantly to be had.

Hate crimes convey heavier consequences, in keeping with Florida statutes. In the state, a criminal offense will have to proof “prejudice based on the race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homeless status, or advanced age of the victim” to be regarded as a hate crime.