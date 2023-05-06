Remains in Rains County determined to be ex-Dallas firefighter

Michael Chambers, a retired Dallas firefighter, was once reported lacking on March 10, 2017. After six lengthy years, officers have showed that continues to be discovered in Rains County in November 2020 belong to Chambers.

Rains County deputies found out the stays in a wooded space close to US Highway 276, east of the City of East Tawakoni. Following DNA trying out, the human stays had been known as Michael Glenn Chambers.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), together with the Texas Rangers and the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the restoration and ongoing investigation of the case.

Chambers’ stays had been despatched to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for exam, which supplied conclusive proof for identity. The HCSO just lately notified Chambers’ members of the family of the consequences.

"I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family. Mr. Chambers' family has waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure," expressed Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones. "This remains an open investigation, and my office will continue to diligently investigate this case."