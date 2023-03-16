3 Are Charged With Selling ‘Ghost Guns,’ Including Assault-Style Rifles

Three males have been charged Wednesday with promoting firearms and medicine to undercover investigators as they tried to create a pipeline for unregistered guns from Massachusetts to New York.

One of the defendants, who had labored at a significant firearms producer, used his wisdom to show consumers how one can use the unlawful weapons, lots of that have been so-called ghost weapons assembled from portions, in keeping with New York prosecutors. Ghost weapons lack serial numbers and are intentionally untraceable.

The males, Eduardo Hernandez, 29, of Queens, Euclides Castillo, 30, of Davenport, Fla., and Jose Garcia, 46, of Westfield, Mass., have been charged in a 123-count indictment that integrated counts of felony sale of a firearm, felony sale of a ghost gun, felony ownership of a weapon, felony sale of a managed substance and different fees.

The 16-month joint investigation through town, state and federal companies started in March 2021 and targeted on Mr. Hernandez, Attorney General Letitia James of New York mentioned at a briefing in her Manhattan administrative center on Wednesday.