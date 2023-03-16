Cowboys fans remember Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas

Cowboys fans and media individuals celebrated Elliott’s profession with Dallas since he used to be drafted in 2016.

DALLAS — The Zeke generation is formally over in Dallas.

Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones stated in a remark that the crew and Ezekiel Elliott agreed to phase tactics after seven seasons.

The news of Elliott’s departure used to be met with blended emotions from fans in North Texas.

The digital billboard on best of the Ford Center on the Star in Frisco nonetheless displays Elliott and his highlights. The banners lining the street display his face and the Cowboys’ products retailer nonetheless has his jersey on the market.

"I don't know what to say, I'm at a loss for words," stated longtime Cowboys fan Brandon Carter.

“It’s gonna be a tough day for the Cowboys today,” stated every other fan.

Elliott has been a staple of the Cowboys offense and a fan favourite since he used to be drafted No. 4 total in the 2016 draft.

While Zeke's long run were in query even originally of remaining season, Wednesday's news used to be nonetheless a marvel to many. Many fans would possibly not have discovered that he performed his remaining down with Dallas in the Jan. 22, 2023, playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“This is news to me. I’m gonna text my wife. She’s a big Cowboys fan too,” stated Carter.

WFAA met with fans out of doors The Star in Frisco, which is the house of the Cowboys’ crew headquarters. Some stated it used to be time to “let go” and others have been appreciative of the whole thing he is carried out.

People regularly overlook he used to be offensive rookie of the yr and total rookie of the yr for the 2016-2017 season. Elliott’s tenure began with every other younger celebrity in Dak Prescott.

“That tandem hasn’t won us a Super Bowl. If it means breaking that tandem up, so be it,” stated Cowboys superfan Stoney Kersh.

This remaining season Elliott noticed profession lows in yards, makes an attempt and dashing averages. And frankly, that’s what is contemporary in the minds of many fans.

WFAA requested Kersh the place Elliott ranks amongst Cowboys greats.

“They’re a good team, but they haven’t won. When they win a Super Bowl and become a legend that’s when you can go and be in the Ring of Honor,” Kersh stated.

Fans and media individuals additionally took to Twitter to remember Zeke’s time with the Cowboys — and to additionally give thank you.

Its a tragic day listening to the news about Zeke these days. I perceive the trade a part of the sport, however he’s been a just right a part of my circle of relatives the previous 7 years. My daughters favourite participant. He all the time gave 100% at the box and want him all of the very best! Zeeekkkeee #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/W6A6EoBnin — Mike Tag (@mtag1993) March 15, 2023

Best of success for the long run @EzekielElliott, all the time rooting for you regardless of the place you move! Unfortunately issues couldn’t figure out in Dallas, however I’m so satisfied I were given a possibility to satisfy & cling with you there! Zeke is so cool & superior man to be round! All the most productive 21💙💪💪 pic.twitter.com/2BYNMvobtj — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) March 15, 2023

Dak and Zeke. 2016 rookie yr. Where does the time move? pic.twitter.com/8A3Gag2Xi8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2023

Zeke will all the time be considered one of my favourite Cowboys. Thankful I were given to observe him play. pic.twitter.com/s86nRWmYAK — Kevin (@Daboys_22) March 15, 2023

I used to be at VR whilst you first walked in the course of the foyer! To say I will be able to pass over 21 is a real understatement! My Sundays received’t be the similar. @EzekielElliott you are going to all the time be considered one of my fav Cowboys EVER! We will rep you ceaselessly lil bro! Thank you Zeke! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/ltTrpUkdc5 — Big Rob (@bigtallrob) March 15, 2023