23 Cougars Accept NCAA Preliminary Round Bid

HOUSTON – The NCAA introduced the West Preliminary Round qualifiers on Thursday with 23 Houston monitor and box student-athletes qualifying in 16 other occasions with 5 Cougars accepting entries for more than one occasions on the NCAA West Preliminary Round to be held May 24-27 at Sacramento State in Sacramento, Calif. Bristol
Houston can be sending a powerful contingent to each the West Preliminary Round and NCAA Championships, with greater than 20 athletes qualifying for the regional meet for the previous six seasons.
At the impending West Preliminary Round, junior athlete Shaun (*23*) will compete within the 100-meter sprint and 200-meter sprint races, having gained each races with instances of 9.96 and 19.99 respectively on the American Athletic Conference Championships. Senior athlete Cecilia Tamayo-Garza may also be competing within the 100-meter sprint and 200-meter sprint races, having set a brand new Mexican report within the 200 on the convention championships. Junior athletes Lloyd Frilot and Adam Mason, who carried out smartly on the American Championships, will compete within the 800-meter run. The males’s hurdling duo of De’Vion Wilson and DJ Akindele will run each the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, whilst Sydni Townsend will compete within the 400-meter hurdles. Senior athlete Christyan Sampy, who gained his 2nd outside convention name, will compete within the pole vault, and Nu’uausala Tuilefano will compete within the shot put.
The best 12 finishers in every match on the West Preliminary Round will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas from June 7-10.
The NCAA West Preliminary Round Qualifiers are:
Cecilia Tamayo-Garza – 100-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint, 1,600-meter relay
Shaun (*23*) – 100-meter sprint, 200-meter sprint
Ireon Brown – 200-meter sprint
Lloyd Frilot – 800-meter run
Adam Mason – 800-meter run
Destiny Smith – 100-meter hurdles
De’Vion Wilson – 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles
DJ Akindele – 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles
Dillon Leacock – 400-meter hurdles
Sydni Townsend – 400-meter hurdles, 1,600-meter relay
Iman Babineaux – 1,600-meter relay
Linesha Thompson – 1,600-meter relay
Trey Johnson – Men’s 1,600-meter relay
Trey East III – Men’s 1,600-meter relay
Joshua White – Men’s 1,600-meter relay
Jordan Booker – Men’s 1,600-meter relay
Destiny Lawrence – triple bounce
Priscilla Adejokun – hammer throw
Hailey Pollard – discus
Nu’uausala Tuilefano – shot put
Daisy Monie – shot put
Christyan Sampy – pole vault
Benjamin Okafor – lengthy bounce
