Here are the 9 missing, endangered children in Florida, according to FDLE





The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website has reported that nine children in the state are missing and endangered, with no sign of being found. Most of these children have either been kidnapped or disappeared under suspicious circumstances, law enforcement authorities have stated. FOX 35 News has compiled a list of active Missing Child Alerts/AMBER Alerts across Florida, and anyone with information about these cases is urged to contact law enforcement agencies or dial 911.

A Missing Child Alert is issued when authorities believe a child is missing and in grave danger but have no information indicating that the child might have been kidnapped. In these cases, law enforcement issues an alert to rapidly spread information to the community, urging them to keep an eye out for the missing child. Currently, there are two active Missing Child Alerts, including Morgan Martin, last seen in a St. Petersburg neighborhood. Her description includes a tattoo in Spanish on her right hip, a large scar on her right foot, and a scar under her lip on the left side of her chin.

An AMBER Alert is another tool used nationwide to disseminate information to the public, quickly drawing attention to a missing and endangered child. For this alert to be triggered, certain criteria must be met, including that the child is under 18 years old, there is clear evidence of abduction and signs that the child’s life is in immediate jeopardy, a detailed description of both the child and suspected abductor/vehicle are available, and local law enforcement recommends the activation of the AMBER ALERT. Florida currently has seven active AMBER Alerts, including Andrew Caballeiro, a seven-day-old baby who has not been found since his father and abductor, Ernesto Caballeiro, was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Other active AMBER Alerts include the case of a young African American female who went missing in Titusville but was last seen being pulled into a dark or charcoal-colored SUV by an unknown dark-skinned person. Another case involves the disappearance of Haleigh Cummings, last known to be sleeping in her home in the Satsuma area. Though her babysitter Misty Croslin reported her missing, she has since been arrested for trafficking illicit drugs, and Haleigh’s disappearance is still classified as a homicide. The state also has six other active AMBER Alerts that highlight missing children in Florida.

