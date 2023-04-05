20k new apartment units coming to Austin, Texas in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Popular west campus bar Cain & Abel’s is popping right into a new housing top upward push after a new demolition permit was filed with the City of Austin.

“It’s kind of sad. You would think places like this would stay here forever,” stated University of Texas scholar Jimmy Lahey.

- Advertisement -





PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Popular UT West Campus bar Cain & Abel’s transferring to new location quickly



It’s simply any other instance of extra residences coming to the world.

- Advertisement -

While the call for for housing in Austin continues to develop, scholars like Lahey fear extra top rises on UT’s campus will trade the world.

“Everything old is getting torn down and going straight up,” Lahey stated.

How many apartment units are coming?

“Growth is taking place right now at a level that, that that we haven’t really seen before, in the Austin Metro,” stated Senior Research Associate Rob Warnock.

- Advertisement -

Warnock works with Apartment List, a web-based apartment apartment website online. He stated in 2022 Austin authorised a complete of 43,000 new housing units.

“A little more than half of them were multifamily meaning they were, you know, duplexes, triplexes, up to major apartment complexes,” Warnock stated.

Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association Emily Blair stated a minimum of 20,000 new units will probably be available on the market in 2023.

She stated extra residences may just lend a hand decrease apartment costs.

“When you see an influx of new apartment homes coming on the market, you might see those lease ups, offering some incentives and some, you know, special pricing,” Blair stated.

Blair stated on moderate Austin has added 9,000 new units every 12 months. But, she stated there’s been a dramatic growth in the ultimate 5 years with about 13,000 new units being added on moderate.

She stated 20,000 new units is report breaking for town.