Hundreds of arrests as clashes at flashpoint Jerusalem mosque prompt fears of wider fighting

Palestinians carry out morning prayers by way of the Al-Asbat Gate as Israeli police once more raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque advanced in East Jerusalem on April 05, 2023. Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency by way of Getty Images - Advertisement -



Israeli police stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday, firing stun grenades at Palestinian youths who hurled firecrackers at them in a burst of violence all the way through a delicate vacation season. Gaza militants replied with rocket hearth on southern Israel, prompting an Israeli airstrike.

A spokesperson for Israeli police mentioned they arrested greater than 350 individuals who had “violently barricaded” themselves inside of, Agence France-Presse studies.

- Advertisement -

The fighting, coming as Muslims mark the vacation month of Ramadan and Jews get ready to start the Passover pageant on Wednesday night time, drew Palestinian condemnations and raised fears of a wider conflagration. Similar clashes two years in the past erupted into an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli army mentioned one soldier used to be shot in a separate incident within the occupied West Bank.

The mosque sits on a delicate hilltop compound holy to each Jews and Muslims. Al-Aqsa is the third-holiest website in Islam and is usually filled with worshippers all the way through Ramadan. The spot, recognized to Jews as the Temple Mount, may be the holiest website in Judaism, who revere it as the site of the biblical Jewish temples. The conflicting claims gasoline consistent tensions that experience spilled over to violence a lot of instances previously.

The reliable Palestinian news company Wafa mentioned dozens of worshippers who had been spending the night time praying had been injured within the police raid.

- Advertisement -

Israeli police mentioned they moved in after “several law-breaking youths and masked agitators” introduced fireworks, sticks and stones and barricaded themselves within the mosque. Police mentioned the youths chanted violent slogans and locked the entrance doorways.

“After many and prolonged attempts to get them out by talking to no avail, police forces were forced to enter the compound in order to get them out,” police mentioned.

Palestinians kind during the aftermath of a raid by way of Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound within the Old City of Jerusalem on April 5, 2023. Mahmoud Illean / AP



Video launched by way of police confirmed the repeated explosions of fireworks throughout the mosque. One beginner video taken by way of Palestinians confirmed police struggling with other people and beating them with golf equipment and rifle butts as a girl’s voice may well be heard shouting, “Oh God. Oh God.”

Outside the gate, police dispersed teams of youths with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Police mentioned one officer’s leg used to be injured.

Talab Abu Eisha, 49, mentioned greater than 400 males, girls and youngsters had been praying at Al-Aqsa when police encircled the mosque.

“The youths were afraid and started closing the doors,” he mentioned, including that police forces “stormed the eastern corner, beating and arresting men there.”

“It was an unprecedented scene of violence in terms of police brutality and intention to hurt the youths,” he mentioned, denying police claims that younger males had been hiding fireworks and rocks. He added that the police avoided all males underneath 50 years previous from passing during the Old City’s gates resulting in the compound for break of day prayers Wednesday morning.

Palestinian militants replied by way of firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza into southern Israel, environment off air raid sirens within the area as citizens had been making ready for the start of the weeklong Passover vacation.

Israel’s army mentioned a complete of 5 rockets had been fired and all had been intercepted. Hours later, Israel replied with an airstrike in Gaza. There had been no fast main points at the goal.

Tensions were regularly emerging since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right executive took place of business overdue remaining yr. The executive is ruled by way of non secular and ultranationalist hard-liners, and the overlap of the Jewish and Muslim vacations – when tens of 1000’s of worshippers make their technique to contested Jerusalem — has raised fears of violence.

The police drive is overseen by way of Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist with a historical past of violent rhetoric towards the Palestinians.

In Gaza, Hamas known as for enormous protests and other people began collecting within the streets, with calls to move for the closely guarded Gaza-Israel frontier for extra violent demonstrations.

The Palestinian militant teams Hamas and Islamic Jihad also known as for Palestinian citizens of Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel to move and acquire round Al-Aqsa Mosque and confront Israeli forces.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian management condemned the assault at the worshippers. The spokesman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, warned Israel that this type of transfer “exceeds all red lines and will lead to a large explosion.”

The executive of Jordan, which serves as the custodian of the mosque, condemned the Israeli raid “in the strongest terms.” The Foreign Ministry warned “of the consequences of this dangerous escalation and held Israel responsible for the safety of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

As violence used to be unfolding in Jerusalem, the Israeli army reported fighting in a Palestinian the city within the occupied West Bank. It mentioned citizens of Beit Umar, close to the risky town of Hebron, burned tires, hurled rocks and explosives at squaddies. It mentioned one soldier used to be shot by way of armed suspects, who controlled to escape.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian suspect stabbed two Israelis close to a military base south of Tel Aviv, police mentioned, in the most recent incident in a yearlong spate of violence that displays no signal of abating.

The Magen David Adom paramedic provider mentioned first responders handled two males for severe and lightweight stab wounds within the incident on a freeway close to the Tzrifin army base. The males had been taken to a close-by sanatorium for remedy.

Israeli media known the 2 sufferers as squaddies.

Police mentioned civilians at the scene apprehended the suspected attacker, who used to be taken into police custody for wondering.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged during the last yr, as the Israeli army has performed near-nightly raids on Palestinian towns, cities and villages and as Palestinians have staged a lot of assaults towards Israelis.

At least 88 Palestinians were killed by way of Israeli hearth this yr, in line with an Associated Press tally. Palestinian assaults towards Israelis have killed 15 other people in the similar length.

Israel says maximum of the Palestinians killed had been militants. But stone-throwing youths and bystanders uninvolved in violence had been additionally a few of the lifeless. All however one of the Israeli lifeless had been civilians.