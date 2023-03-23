2023 WGC-Dell Match Play leaderboard, scores: Rickie Fowler upsets Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth hits walk-off chip

AUSTIN, Texas — The ultimate version of the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play opened with a bang Wednesday as most sensible seeds fell, large names rolled and naturally (after all!) Jordan Spieth made a preposterous shot that even he mentioned used to be “bullshit” to win his fit.

Two of the highest 3 gamers on the planet received their respective suits, however the different one (a three-time PGA Tour winner this season on my own) fell to a resurgent Rickie Fowler. However, lots of the remainder of the highest gamers are in just right form following Day 1. That’s a just right factor, too, given how frequently Round 1 winners have moved directly to the Round of 16.

Let’s check out one of the most superlative suits after which see how the teams stand going into the second one day of play.

Upset of the day

It wasn’t the most powerful fit (that got here previous within the day), however Fowler and Rahm blended to make 10 birdies as Fowler defeated the No. 2 participant on the planet in a stunning result. Fowler is the No. 4 seed in his pod and desires to achieve the quarterfinals to play his method into the Masters. Day 1 used to be an excellent first step towards that.

“Jon didn’t play well,” mentioned Fowler. “He’d be the first to tell you that. So, I was expecting it to be him playing a bit better or a lot better than he did today. Like I said, fortunate to come out with a win on that one. Between Billy [Horschel] and Keith [Mitchell], both great ball strikers, both great players. I just saw they’re going to the 18th as we came in. So, those are both going to be tough matches. I need to clean some things up, but if I can keep it stress-free and maybe make a few more putts, it would be nice.”

Walking in a stroll off

If you gave me 10 guesses as to who would have received their first fit in a walk-off chip-in, I’d have guessed Jordan Spieth for the primary seven. And I’d were right kind all seven instances. Spieth beat Mackenzie Hughes at the fifteenth hollow 4 & 3 with this shot.

Spieth went on to name the shot “bullshit” in his post-round interview, which used to be hilarious. He used to be extra measured in his post-round press convention.

“I’ve been trying to work on just kind of hitting and playing and not talking so much,” mentioned Spieth. “I did an OK job of that. I would say I didn’t do a great job of that on my last hole. I was like, ‘What am I doing hitting it over here?’ and then I ended up holing the shot. It doesn’t necessarily affect how I play, but it is a lot less energy used up, it feels like, over the last couple weeks.”

Best fit

There have been 13 birdies and two eagles within the Sahith Theegala-Min Woo Lee fit. Lee received with a birdie on the remaining, and the 2 blended to shoot a easiest ball 58, which is outrageous.

“I think it would be one of the best rounds all day, and it sucked that one of us had to win,” mentioned Lee. “But it was wonderful, and that’s what you want in match play. We both played really well.”



PGA Tour



Biggest massacre

Sungjae Im dusted Maverick McNealy 8 & 6 even supposing he used to be only one underneath thru 12 holes. I’m now not positive I’ve ever noticed a extra abnormal fit play card than this one.



PGA Tour



Star that wanted it

Rory McIlroy got here in with somewhat of asymmetric play during the last month or so, however he performed 17 holes in 5 underneath and held off Scott Stallings 3 & 1. He mentioned two amended golf equipment in his bag this week: a driving force with a unique shaft and a Scotty Cameron putter.

“Driver was good,” he mentioned. “Driver was really good. I’m much happier with where I am there. Obviously, off the tee is such an important part of the game for me. Putter was good. Struggled a little bit with the speed, so I’ll probably go work on that a little bit this afternoon. But overall pretty happy with my win.”

In a solo efficiency, Rick Gehman breaks down all 32 suits from Day 1 of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. 64 golfers in 26 mins! Follow & concentrate to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Impressive efficiency

With new caddie Paul Tesori at the bag, Cam Young made 9 3s to start out his day. He defeated Davis Thompson at the sixteenth hollow. They have been difficult Lee and Theegala for around of the day as they have been 13 underneath thru 16 holes as neatly.

“I’ve obviously been around [Tesori] a lot,” mentioned Young. “Webb [Simpson] and I played a practice round together 22 times this past year, so I’ve been around him a ton, so it’s really comfortable. I think he just brings a ton of energy, which is good for me. I’m kind of pretty flat-lined. But it’s been great so far. Obviously did well today, so I’m excited for the rest of the week.”

2023 WGC-Dell Match Play standings

Group 1

Scottie Scheffler (1-0-0)

Tom Kim (1-0-0)

Alex Noren (0-1-0)

Davis Riley (0-1-0)

Group 2

Jon Rahm (0-1-0)

Billy Horschel (0-0-1)

Keith Mitchell (0-0-1)

Rickie Fowler (1-0-0)

Group 3

Rory McIlroy (1-0-0)

Keegan Bradley (0-0-1)

Denny McCarthy (0-0-1)

Scott Stallings (0-1-0)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (1-0-0)

Brian Harman (1-0-0)

Ok.H. Lee (0-1-0)

Nick Taylor (0-1-0)

Group 5

Max Homa (1-0-0)

Hideki Matsuyama (1-0-0)

Kevin Kisner (0-1-0)

Justin Suh (0-1-0)

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (1-0-0)

Tom Hoge (0-1-0)

Aaron Wise (1-0-0)

Cam Davis (0-1-0)

Group 7

Will Zalatoris (0-1-0)

Ryan Fox (1-0-0)

Harris English (0-1-0)

Andrew Putnam (1-0-0)

Group 8

Viktor Hovland (0-1-0)

Chris Kirk (0-1-0)

Si Woo Kim (1-0-0)

Matt Kuchar (1-0-0)

Group 9

Collin Morikawa (1-0-0)

Jason Day (1-0-0)

Adam Svensson (0-1-0)

Victor Perez (0-1-0)

Group 10

Tony Finau (1-0-0)

Kurt Kitayama (0-1-0)

Adrian Meronk (1-0-0)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0-1-0)

Group 11

Matt Fitzpatrick (0-1-0)

Sahith Theegala (0-1-0)

Min Woo Lee (1-0-0)

J.J. Spaun (1-0-0)

Group 12

Jordan Spieth (1-0-0)

Shane Lowry (0-1-0)

Taylor Montgomery (1-0-0)

Mackenzie Hughes (0-1-0)

Group 13

Sam Burns (1-0-0)

Seamus Power (0-1-0)

Adam Scott (1-0-0)

Adam Hadwin (0-1-0)

Group 14

Tyrrell Hatton (0-1-0)

Russell Henley (0-1-0)

Lucas Herbert (1-0-0)

Ben Griffin (1-0-0)

Group 15

Cameron Young (1-0-0)

Sepp Straka (0-1-0)

Corey Conners (1-0-0)

Davis Thompson (0-1-0)

Group 16

Sungjae Im (1-0-0)

Tommy Fleetwood (0-1-0)

J.T. Poston (1-0-0)

Maverick McNealy (0-1-0)