Super 16: Avalanche surge up power rankings; Bruins remain No. 1

On the turn facet, the Dallas Stars are falling, down 4 spots to No. 10.

The Minnesota Wild are even at No. 9.

It’s been that more or less a wild trip within the Central Division and the ones 3 groups which might be struggling with for first position would possibly proceed to jockey for place within the standings and the Super 16 for the remainder of the common season.

The remainder of the Super 16 is slightly customary, with the highest 4 groups final the similar, the Boston Bruins once more a unanimous No. 1. The Los Angeles Kings are up two spots to No. 6, however the Toronto Maple Leafs are down two to No. 7.

The Florida Panthers were given on this week at No. 16, changing the Pittsburgh Penguins, who had been No. 14 final week however didn’t obtain even a unmarried vote casting level this week.

As a reminder, to return up with the Super 16 every week, the 13 citizens put in combination their very own model of what they suspect the scores will have to appear to be. Some degree overall assigned to every with the staff decided on first is given 16 issues, 2d 15, 3rd 14, and so forth down the road.

Here it’s, with some ideas on every ranked staff from the taking part citizens.

1. Boston Bruins (54-11-5)

Total issues: 208

Last week: No. 1

“I could sum the Bruins up with four words: They’re really freaking good. OK, stating the obvious, but their success rate has been staggering. A three-game slide (0-2-1) from Jan. 26-29 would probably qualify as their biggest ‘slump’ this season. Their penalty kill is No. 1 in the NHL (86.0 percent) and have also allowed the fewest goals-against per game (2.11). Linus Ullmark has the clear track to the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL. Honestly, the Bruins remind me of the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, the way they come at you in waves and have incredible depth. The big exception is the Bruins are showing that dominance in an 82-game season, whereas the Blackhawks did it in 48 games before winning the Stanley Cup. Will the Bruins’ incredible season end with a championship? You never know with the craziness of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it wouldn’t be surprising.” — Tracey Myers, team of workers author

Video: New Amsterdam Vodka: Super 16

2. Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8)

Total issues: 190

Last week: No. 2

“It was in Rod Brind’Amour’s postgame media scrum after a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday when I said to the Carolina’s coach, “Typical Hurricanes recreation.” It was meant as the ultimate compliment. Gutsy and grinding. Those two words best describe how the Hurricanes play all the time. Things looked a little bleak a week and a half ago. They lost forward Andrei Svechnikov for the season because of knee surgery and were shutout in back-to-back games by the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) and New Jersey Devils (3-0). But the Hurricanes have won three of four since, including in comeback fashion against the Philadelphia Flyers (5-4) and the Rangers, and have scored 15 goals in their past four games. It’s not going to be easy without Svechnikov and forward Max Pacioretty (Achilles), but the Hurricanes are arguably the best team in the NHL at trusting their style of play to find ways to get wins. They did it against the Rangers. It was a typical game for them, which means it was a win.” — Dan Rosen, senior author

3. New Jersey Devils (45-18-8)

Total issues: 174

Last week: No. 3

“One of the most impressive aspects of the Devils’ ascension this season has been their stellar play on the road, where they’ve lost an NHL-low five times (26-5-4). The Devils don’t have a lot of postseason experience on their roster, although the addition of forward Ondrej Palat as a free agent brought in a player with three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances and two Stanley Cup titles with the Tampa Bay Lightning. But the fact they’ve been so good away from home shows that they can thrive in hostile environments, a key at playoff time. It symbolizes the composure of their young core led by forwards Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer, a trait they’ll need next month, especially if they play the rival Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round, a distinct possibility.” — Mike Zeisberger, team of workers author

4. Vegas Golden Knights (44-21-6)

Total issues: 150

Last week: No. 4

“We thought goaltending could be an issue for the Golden Knights before the season. It has become one of their strengths. Logan Thompson and Adin Hill did neatly. So has newcomer Jonathan Quick since he was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. But it’s time to tip our hat to the defensemen and the team play in general. The Golden Knights are 10th in goals-against per game (2.77). That speaks volumes for coach Bruce Cassidy’s system and the steadiness of the six regulars on the blue line: Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague and Zach Whitecloud.” — Robert Laflamme, LNH.com senior author

5. Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6)

Total issues: 142

Last week: No. 11

“Getting caught up in the moment, it’s all too easy to give up on a great team that trips over its own feet in November and December. The Avalanche are reminding us just how shortsighted that can be. Despite being plagued with injuries all season, the defending Stanley Cup champions have been crushing it since Jan. 13, going 21-6-3 in 30 games with three separate winning streaks of at least six games. Colorado is third in scoring (3.77) and fourth in goals-against (2.57) during that stretch. Getting players’ bodies and minds ready for playoff hockey is their biggest priority, but winning the Central Division is all of a sudden a strong possibility, too.” — Paul Strizhevsky, team of workers author

Video: [email protected]: Georgiev stops all 27 photographs from Blackhawks

6. Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10)

Total issues: 138

Last week: No. 8

“There’s a line in the song ‘Freedom’ by Rage Against the Machine that I think of when it comes to the Kings: ‘Anger is a gift.’ Because I think there was some significant anger in the dressing room when Quick, a franchise stalwart, was traded to the Blue Jackets on March 1. Since then, the Kings are 7-0-2 and have outscored teams 36-16. Are they better with goalie Joonas Korpisalo, acquired in the Quick trade? Well, he has a .921 save percentage in four games; Quick was .876 in 31 games prior to the trade and had lost playing time to Pheonix Copley. Quick clearly was a beloved teammate, not to mention the backbone of two Stanley Cup championships (2012, 2014). They certainly didn’t want to see him leave, but Korpisalo provided a needed upgrade in goaltending. And if a little anger directed the right way came along with it, well, that’s quite a gift.” — Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9)

Total issues: 135

Last week: No. 5

“The Maple Leafs are 2-2-1 in their past five games coming off a 7-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. They will ultimately be judged on their playoff performance having not won a postseason series since before there was a salary cap in the NHL (2004). They have a tough remaining 12 regular-season games that should have them prepared for the playoffs, three games against the Panthers and one each against the Rangers, Hurricanes, Bruins and Lightning.” — David Satriano, team of workers author

8. New York Rangers (41-20-10)

Total issues: 126

Last week: No. 7

“It was starting to feel like the Rangers weren’t going to give up another goal this season before the Hurricanes scored three in the third period Tuesday. The good news is New York gets another shot at the Metropolitan Division’s first-place team when it visits Carolina on Thursday. There is a lot for the Rangers to be happy about, though, including scoring 16 unanswered goals from the third period of 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins last Thursday through shutout victories against Pittsburgh on Saturday (6-0) and the Nashville Predators on Sunday (7-0) before Carolina finally broke through in the third. With trade deadline additions such as Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko feeling more comfortable, the Rangers scored 25 goals during a four-game winning streak that ended Tuesday. Kane and Tarasenko each had four points (one goal, three assists) during that stretch.” — Tom Gulitti, team of workers author

9. Minnesota Wild (41-22-8)

Total issues: 116

Last week: No. 9

“I can’t say that I expected that without their leading scorer, Kirill Kaprizov (39 goals, 74 points), the Wild would start scoring like crazy. And yet, here we are. In the six games without the forward, projected out 3-4 weeks since his last game March 8, the Wild are 4-1-1 while scoring 26 goals. They’ve relied on players up and down the lineup, all of which bodes well for a playoff run, when it’s expected they’ll get Kaprizov back. I’ve got to hand it to forward Matt Boldy and crew, they’re doing exactly what they need to be doing under less-than-optimal circumstances.” — Amalie Benjamin, team of workers author

Video: [email protected]: Boldy beats the buzzer on breakaway in OT

10. Dallas Stars (38-19-14)

Total issues: 99

Last week: No. 6

“Do the Stars have enough to hold off the hard-charging Avalanche and Wild in the Central Division? I don’t think so. It’s conceivable that Dallas could fall to third in the division and not have home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. And it may not be through any fault of its own. The Stars are elite at every position. Jason Robertson is one of the best forwards in the game. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen should be in the Norris Trophy conversation. Goalie Jake Oettinger has proven the past calendar year that few can equal him when he’s on his game. And forward Wyatt Johnson was the first rookie to 20 goals this season. Yet, both the Wild and Avalanche have been better the past six weeks. If that continues, the road through the Western Conference playoffs becomes much more difficult.” — Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6)

Total issues: 86

Last week: No. 10

“The Lightning are still within striking distance of second place in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Maple Leafs with 10 games remaining. Let’s face it, they’re one team no one wants to face in the playoffs because of their great success the past three seasons. Sure they may not exhibit the dominance they had in their back-to-back championship years (2020 and 2021) or even in reaching the 2022 Stanley Cup Final before losing in six games to the Avalanche, but they’re deep in offensive firepower with Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli, Tanner Jeannot and Alex Killorn, have Victor Hedman on defense and one of the finest and most experienced playoff-tested goalies in the NHL, Andrei Vasilevskiy. It’s a combination not many playoff-bound teams can say they possess.” — Mike G. Morreale, team of workers author

12. Edmonton Oilers (41-23-8)

Total issues: 74

Last week: No. 12

“There is no disputing how talented the Oilers are up front, but as we all know, you can’t win in the playoffs without quality goaltending. Stuart Skinner has obviously been a wonderful story, but Jack Campbell has arguably been the biggest mystery in the NHL this season after signing a five-year, $25 million contract. He has allowed at least four goals in each of his past six starts but must be ready to play if needed should something happen to Skinner in the postseason. The Oilers need him to find the Jack Campbell who was so solid for the Maple Leafs last season.” — Brian Compton, managing editor

13. Seattle Kraken (39-24-7)

Total issues: 49

Last week: No. 13

“It looks like the Kraken are going to make the playoffs for the first time. They’re on pace for 100 points, which would be a whopping 40-point improvement over last season, their first in the NHL as an expansion team. But let’s think bigger. They hold the first wild card in the West, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. But they’re three points behind the Oilers for third in the Pacific with a game in hand. Can they move up down the stretch? Can they not just make the playoffs, but win at least a round and really get Seattle excited?” — Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

14. New York Islanders (37-27-8)

Total issues: 34

Last week: No. 16

“The Islanders are sneaky good and could be a dark horse team that goes a long way in the playoffs, provided they get there, of course. It’s looking good with the Islanders winning three in a row and nine of 13 (9-3-1) since Feb. 20. They have scored 17 goals in their winning streak and are averaging 3.38 in their past 13 games, all without center Mathew Barzal, who is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The Islanders are hoping they can get him back before the end of the regular season. They’re also hoping that center Brock Nelson, injured in a 7-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, will be OK. Barzal and Nelson are obvious key cogs for the Islanders if they’re going to do some damage in the playoffs, again, provided they get there. But if the Islanders have them, don’t be shocked if they pull off a first-round upset. They have the goaltending, defense, strength down the middle and depth to be a dangerous opponent — if they get in.” — Rosen

Video: [email protected]: Sorokin robs Gustafsson with stick save

15. Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3)

Total issues: 25

Last week: No. 15

(*1*) — Rosen

16. Florida Panthers (36-28-7)

Total issues: 19

Last week: Unranked

“There’s a good and a very slight bad here with the Panthers. The good is obvious. They were 6-0-1 in seven games from March 4-20. Their season-long struggle to find some consistency, particularly in goal, seemed to finally be coming to an end. The offense was surging (4.57 goals per game, 39.7 shots on goal per game) and the defense was strong (2.71 goals per game, 27.6 shots against per game). Matthew Tkachuk played his way into the Hart Trophy conversation, although that pretty much starts and ends with Connor McDavid anyway. But then came a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Blip? We’ll find out. If I was a betting man, I’d say yes. But that’s a game the Panthers needed to win. They outshot the Flyers 44-24. They had chances. Carter Hart was excellent in goal. It’s easy to say “oh neatly, stuff occurs, transfer directly to the following one” when you’re a team on firm playoff footing. The Panthers are not. They’ve played their way into a wild card and have to keep winning. Being hard on them after the type of game they played against the Flyers would be ridiculous. They played well enough to win. But they didn’t. And that can’t happen again.” — Rosen

Others receiving issues: Nashville Predators 2, Arizona Coyotes 1

Dropped out: Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 14)

HERE’S HOW WE RANKED ‘EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. Florida Panthers

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. Florida Panthers

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Winnipeg Jets; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Nashville Predators

TOM GULITTI

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Winnipeg Jets

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Winnipeg Jets; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. New York Islanders

ROBERT LAFLAMME

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Winnipeg Jets; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Florida Panthers

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. Florida Panthers

TRACEY MYERS

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. New York Rangers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Winnipeg Jets

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Los Angeles Kings; 4. New Jersey Devils; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Florida Panthers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Arizona Coyotes

DAN ROSEN

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Winnipeg Jets

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. Winnipeg Jets

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Winnipeg Jets; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Nashville Predators

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. New York Rangers; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Winnipeg Jets; 16. Florida Panthers

