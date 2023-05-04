2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, picks, predictions, field: Proven golf expert fading Rory McIlroy

The international’s height two golfers will probably be absent, however that would possibly not take a lot shine off the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow. Forty of the sector’s height 50 golfers are within the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship box, led by way of three-time Wells Fargo champion Rory McIlroy. The designated PGA Tour match options a lot of different golfers with sturdy monitor information at the Charlotte, N.C. path that hosted closing 12 months’s Presidents Cup. They come with Max Homa, the 2019 match champion who additionally gained closing 12 months’s identify at TPC Potomac. Homa and Tony Finau, who gained closing week’s Mexico Open, helped the Americans win the Presidents Cup in 2022. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay additionally performed giant roles, and they’re amongst 9 golfers from that 12-man group who’re set to tee off Thursday.

McIlroy is the 15-2 favourite in the newest Wells Fargo Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook, adopted by way of Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1) and Finau (17-1). Spieth is priced at 19-1, and American teammates Thomas, Collin Moriakawa and Cameron Young are all at 21-1, together with Viktor Hovland. Homa is at 24-1, and Sam Burns (31-1) is the opposite Team USA superstar within the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship box. Before making any 2023 Wells Fargo Championship choices, you should definitely check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

- Advertisement -

Nejad makes a speciality of making a bet and DFS in golf, amongst different sports activities. He’s had unbelievable luck within the outright and first-round chief markets and making a bet head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all through the 12 months. In 2023, SportsLine debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners.

Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He used to be up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span. Anyone following him noticed some large returns.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship box and has locked in his very best bets, height sleepers and favorites to keep away from. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship expert choices

- Advertisement -

In one main shocker for this week, Nejad says “there’s simply no chance” he can again McIlroy. The expert is fading the Northern Irishman regardless of his 3 victories and 6 different top-10 effects at Quail Hollow. “At this point in the season, I’m not even sure he’s a deserving favorite,” Nejad says. The 33-year-old has one victory this season, nevertheless it got here in October, and he has completed out of doors the highest 25 in 4 of his seven occasions. He has overlooked the lower in his previous two stroke-play tournaments and ranks 174th in riding accuracy and 156th in vegetables in law.

On the opposite hand, Nejad says Hovland is “a great course fit” and provides that the 25-year-old is “on the precipice of winning a big event.” The younger Norwegian defended his identify on the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, beating Scheffler for the second one time. He has seven global victories in his temporary profession, together with 3 at the PGA Tour. Hovland has top-10 finishes on the Players Championship (T-3) and the Masters (T-7) prior to now two months. His T-59 on the RBC Heritage is not a significant fear, as he ranks fourth in overall riding and eleventh in scoring moderate. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship golf choices

Nejad has locked in his very best bets for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and is choosing his longshots, together with one that is available in at round 50-1 odds. This golfer has the elite iron play that will probably be had to be triumphant at Quail Hollow and is “not afraid to rise up on the leaderboard on Sundays.” See who it is at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

So which gamers will have to you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? And which golfer may just convey an enormous payday of round 50-1? Check out the percentages under, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top prop picks for Wells Fargo Championship 2023, all from the expert who is was up more than 70 units in a recent three-month span, and to find out.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, box, height contenders

See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

Okay.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000