Teacher accused of soliciting child pornography from mother of young girl

An arrest report by the Ocala Police Department stated that a Florida elementary school teacher demanded that his ex-girlfriend send him a pornographic image of her daughter.

The department received a call from a concerned mother about her ex-boyfriend, Eddie Scott, 31, who allegedly asked for a picture of her child wearing only underwear. Detectives discovered additional allegations, including an incident where Scott gave the child an ultimatum between giving him a massage or receiving a spanking. After a forensic interview at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, Scott was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, soliciting child pornography, soliciting travel to meet a minor, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Scott is a teacher at Wyomina Park Elementary School in Ocala and was arrested on March 17, according to police.