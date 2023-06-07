2023 RBC Canadian Open one and done picks, sleepers, purse, odds: PGA Tour predictions by proven golf expert

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is about to start on Thursday at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. Rory McIlroy headlines a powerful RBC Canadian Open box and enters because the 9-2 having a bet favourite in the most recent RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other best contenders to win the RBC Canadian Open come with Tyrrell Hatton (11-1), Sam Burns (12-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (14-1), Cameron Young (14-1), and Justin Rose (18-1). The 2023 RBC Canadian Open handbag can be $9 million, with $1.62 million going to the winner.

Should you goal a favourite like McIlroy or Hatton when making your one and done selections this week? Or wouldn’t it make sense to head with a sleeper like Sahith Theegala, Adam Hadwin, or Keith Mitchell? Before locking for your RBC Canadian Open one and done selections, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

- Advertisement -

The One and Done structure is rising in reputation. It has a number of noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor swimming pools, with the principle distinction being entries aren’t eradicated with a nasty week. Players pick out one golfer a week and earn issues in keeping with their decided on golfer’s prize cash for that match. Golfers can handiest be used as soon as in step with season, and the purpose structure makes nailing majors and giant cash tournaments essential.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in occupation winnings, and he is been red-hot on his PGA selections courting again to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure makes use of his proprietary simulation style to investigate the sector and overwhelm his golf selections.

McClure has nailed various One and Done selections, together with Luke List on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure’s best One and Done pick out, Max Homa, outlasted all the box to take house his 6th occupation PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure subsidized 48-1 lengthy shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done swimming pools, and he got here thru for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler successful the match, taking house $3.6 million.

- Advertisement -

At the Genesis Invitational, he used to be all over the place Max Homa, who completed in 2nd position and took house $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who completed in tenth position for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure’s best OAD pick out, Tommy Fleetwood, completed in 3rd position.

Now, McClure has dialed in at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open golf match, and simply locked in his one and done selections and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure’s RBC Canadian Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open One and Done selections

One of McClure’s favourite one and done selections this week for the RBC Canadian Open is two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2022 U.S. Open champion has cemented his position as one of probably the most proficient all-around golfers on this planet, and has been remarkable every now and then in 2023, however has struggled with consistency problems. Fitzpatrick is coming off a disappointing neglected minimize on the PGA Championship, however notched a win on the RBC Heritage in April. This week, McClure is top at the 28-year-old’s possibilities towards a slightly sturdy box at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

- Advertisement -

Fitzpatrick, the 8th ranked participant within the Official World Golf Ranking, is elite in numerous key metrics. He ranks seventeenth at the PGA Tour in general strokes received (1.114), twentieth in strokes received around-the-green (0.340), and twenty ninth in general using. With the immense quantity of ability within the RBC Canadian Open box, it is very imaginable that Fitzpatrick will fly underneath the radar in one and done swimming pools this week providing large worth. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 RBC Canadian Open One and Done selections

McClure may be focused on every other golfer for his 2023 RBC Canadian Open one and done selections this is indexed at 70-1 in the most recent PGA golf odds. This participant has been red-hot courting again to 2022, however constantly flies underneath the radar and has the facility to win any match he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure’s RBC Canadian Open One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, and which golfers must you goal on your PGA one and done selections this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure’s RBC Canadian Open 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and in finding out.