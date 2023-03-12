2023 Players Championship prize money, purse: Payout, winner’s share, $25 million breakdown at TPC Sawgrass

The measurement of the handbag at the 2023 Players Championship can’t be lost sight of. Totaling $25 million, the sum will certainly be at the minds of avid gamers within the waning moments of this championship as those that have high quality showings at TPC Sawgrass will likely be looked after handsomely although they’re to go away with out a trophy.
The best 41 finishers of the Players Championship will gather at least six figures with the eventual winner taking house $4.5 million. This represents a $900,000 build up from a season in the past when Cameron Smith cashed a take a look at for $3.6 million — the similar greenback quantity given Scottie Scheffler at the Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm at the Genesis Invitational and Kurt Kitayama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational previous this season.
Those who end throughout the best 13 will see north of $500,000 hit their financial institution accounts with each and every of the highest 5 finishers incomes seven-figure paydays. The status, historical past and honor could also be ramped up in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the PGA Tour’s flagship match, however so are the greenback figures.
Let’s have a look at how a lot the payouts for the 2023 Players Championship will likely be divided amongst those that made the weekend, and make sure you observe in conjunction with Players Championship reside leaderboard protection and the TV agenda for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.
2023 Players Championship prize cash, handbag
Total handbag: $25 million
1st (Winner): $4,500,000
second: $2,725,000
third: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
fifth: $1,025,000
sixth: $906,250
seventh: $843,750
eighth: $781,250
ninth: $731,250
tenth: $681,250
eleventh: $631,250
twelfth: $581,250
thirteenth: $531,250
14th: $481,250
fifteenth: $456,250
sixteenth: $431,250
seventeenth: $406,250
18th: $381,250
nineteenth: $356,250
twentieth: $331,250
twenty first: $306,250
twenty second: $281,250
twenty third: $261,250
twenty fourth: $241,250
twenty fifth: $221,250
twenty sixth: $201,250
twenty seventh: $193,750
twenty eighth: $186,250
twenty ninth: $178,750
thirtieth: $171,250
thirty first: $163,750
thirty second: $156,250
thirty third: $148,750
thirty fourth: $142,500
thirty fifth: $136,250
thirty sixth: $130,000
thirty seventh: $123,750
thirty eighth: $118,750
thirty ninth: $113,750
fortieth: $108,750
forty first: $103,750
forty second: $98,750
forty third: $93,750
forty fourth: $88,750
forty sixth: $78,750
forty seventh: $73,750
forty eighth: $69,750
forty ninth: $66,250
fiftieth: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
fifty fifth: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
sixtieth: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
sixty fourth: $54,250
sixty fifth: $53,750