Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show | Texas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow alongside for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — at the decidedly not red carpet, throughout the Dolby Theatre and at the back of the scenes. Live updates are delivered to you by means of AP reporters in Los Angeles and across the nation.

BET ON IT

- Advertisement -

For those that don’t wish to wait, pass forward and be offering congratulations to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Oddsmakers say it’ll win no less than six Oscars this yr.

Yes, you’ll be able to guess at the Oscars (in some states, anyway). FanDuel Sportsbook is likely one of the many who has presented odds at the largest classes, and it predicts — as many others do — that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the evening’s large winner.

- Advertisement -

A breakdown of a few in their bets:

— Best image, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

— Best actress, Michelle Yeoh

- Advertisement -

— Best actor, Brendan Fraser

— Best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

BEST ACTOR LOOKAHEAD

A primary-time very best actor winner awaits for sure — since none of the nominees has gained an Oscar.

It’s most probably a two-man combat between Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) for the award. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is a possible stealer, with Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Bill Nighy (“Living”) doubtlessly pulling off a marvel.

Will Smith used to be final yr’s winner for “King Richard,” despite the fact that few might understand that given the extracurricular occasions of that evening.

BEST ACTRESS LOOKAHEAD

The best actress category at Sunday’s Oscars has the possibility of historical past.

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) would transform the primary Asian girl to win on this class if she — as many be expecting — will get the Oscar.

The most sensible danger to Yeoh’s win needs to be Cate Blanchett, the two-time Oscar winner who starred in “Tár” — depicting Lydia Tár, the fictitious conductor of a German orchestra. Blanchett realized to play piano, discuss German and behavior an orchestra for the movie.

There used to be a marvel nomination of Andrea Riseborough for her efficiency as an alcoholic Texas unmarried mom within the scantly noticed indie drama “To Leslie.” Five-time nominee Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) may be within the combine, as is Ana de Armas for her efficiency within the divisive “Blonde.”

SUPER BOWL TO OSCARS

Rihanna stole the show at halftime on soccer’s largest evening, and now she’ll have an opportunity to go away her mark on Hollywood’s largest evening.

She’s scheduled to accomplish “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Lift Me Up,” with track by means of Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyrics by means of Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for unique tune. It is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

ARGENTINA SEEKING MORE GOLD

Not even 3 months have handed since Argentina celebrated one gold trophy — the World Cup, hoisted for all to look by means of the mythical Lionel Messi.

Another trophy hoist may well be coming Sunday. And it, too, would recommended a countrywide birthday party.

Up for very best world movie is “Argentina, 1985,” which main points how prosecutors introduced leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 army dictatorship to trial. It gained a Golden Globe in January, which used to be large news within the South American country, and now Oscar buzz may well be the most recent explanation why to birthday celebration.

“After the World Cup win, this is an immense joy,” the movie’s superstar Ricardo Darín stated in Spanish at January’s Golden Globe Awards. But it’s up towards Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which used to be additionally nominated for very best image.

YEAR OF THE SEQUEL

For the primary time, two sequels ( “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Avatar: The Way of Water” ) are nominated this yr for very best image.

And, after all, The Slap will be revisited.

There likely won’t be a sequel to Will Smith striking Chris Rock during last year’s Oscars — would anyone dare? — but it’ll be talked about early and probably often. Host Jimmy Kimmel has already revealed the obvious, that it’ll come up in his opening monologue. We’ll be keeping a tally of how often it comes up.

The task of keeping the show going along smoothly — and only in headlines for the right reasons — falls to Kimmel. He was brought in partly to have a steady hand on the telecast, which will restore all categories to the live show. The Oscars also has a “crisis team” ready, just in case there is an unwanted sequel.

GLENN CLOSE OUT DUE TO COVID

Glenn Close has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be presenting at the Oscars as planned.

A representative for the actor says she is isolating and resting. There’s no immediate word on who will replace Close as a presenter. She was one of roughly 40 stars including Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan and Sigourney Weaver who will likely be presenters Sunday.

Last yr, Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda needed to bow out of the show after his spouse examined certain for COVID-19.

___

THREE FOR KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars on Sunday night, the third time that he’s held that distinction — which puts him into rare company.

He becomes only the fifth person to be the solo host of the Oscars at least three times, joining Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hope hosted solo 14 times, and five times with others. Crystal was a nine-time solo host, Carson a five-timer and Goldberg a four-timer.

There are four others who have been host at least three times, but lack the three solo gigs. Jack Lemmon hosted twice alone and twice with others; Steve Martin and Jerry Lewis each hosted by themselves twice and with others once; and David Niven was a three-time host, but never did the job solo.

In all, there have been 84 people to be recognized as having a hosting role at the Oscars. That list does not include one waterfowl; Donald Duck was credited as a host in 1958.

___

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS ​ The 2023 Oscars air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. ​ If you’re looking to tune into the red carpet, there’s an Oscars’ official pre-show beginning at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube. The Associated Press will livestream the first 90 minutes of arrivals on YouTube as well. Here’s more on how to watch and stream the Oscars. ​

OSCARS PREDICTIONS

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are pros at the predictions game — but the unexpected can always happen. Last year, Coyle edged out Bahr in predicting the eventual wins. We’ll see who wins this night, however till then: Read their predictions and take a look at the interactive Oscar poll on the finish.

For extra Oscars protection, discuss with https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards