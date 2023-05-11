2023 NFL strength of schedule for all 32 teams: Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys among hardest; AFC South has it easy





The Philadelphia Eagles face a difficult problem in the event that they wish to repeat as NFC East champions and make it again to the Super Bowl in 2023. With a strength of schedule of .566, they’ve probably the most difficult schedule within the league, along the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles will play ten video games in opposition to 2022 playoff groups, the easiest quantity of any workforce within the NFL. (*32*) is especially difficult for the Eagles as they’re going to face six of closing 12 months’s playoff groups at house, together with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and the Minnesota Vikings. To put that into standpoint, closing 12 months’s Super Bowl workforce, the Kansas City Chiefs, handiest confronted seven video games in opposition to playoff groups from the former season.

The Eagles aren’t on my own in having a hard schedule, because the Dolphins face a coarse highway schedule, with video games in opposition to the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Ravens, and the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers. On the opposite finish of the spectrum, the Atlanta Falcons have the perfect strength of schedule, with a file of .417. They will handiest play 4 groups that made the playoffs closing 12 months.

If you are looking for a department that might wonder subsequent season, imagine the NFC South, the place Derek Carr’s New Orleans Saints face one of the perfect strengths of schedule within the NFL with a .427 file. The closing seven years have observed no less than one workforce enjoying one of the 2 absolute best schedules make it to the postseason. (*32*) development may just imply that New Orleans or



