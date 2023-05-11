Padres manager Bob Melvin rips ‘underperforming’ team after another series loss drops them to .500

In the 2023 season, the San Diego Padres have a franchise file $274.8 million aggressive steadiness tax payroll. Nearly one-quarter of the way in which in the course of the season, the Padres are 19-19 and 4 video games out within the NL West. Their most up-to-date loss used to be on Thursday afternoon in opposition to the Minnesota Twins (MIN 5, SD 3) which used to be a irritating sport for manager Bob Melvin.

Melvin mentioned after the sport that, “We have guys that can perform better. We’re going to, but it’s time to quit just talking about it. It’s time to go out there and do it. Another frustrating game for us. Underperforming.” The Padres had a lead within the 7th inning or later in 3 out in their remaining 4 losses, but they scored a complete of 3 runs within the 7th inning or after which makes Melvin consider that there’s no longer sufficient tenacity all the way through the process the sport. However, San Diego isn’t missing famous person energy as they have got Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. on their team. Although, those avid gamers are lately underperforming to some extent.

Pitching intensity considerations have been widely recognized getting into the season. There are some questions in the back of the rotation and in the course of the bullpen, and with a number of key relievers unavailable due to their fresh workloads Thursday, the best possible leverage state of affairs went to rookie Brent Honeywell. He retired most effective two of the 3 batters he confronted and took the loss.

Melvin and the Padres have a very powerful three-game series with the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this weekend. The Dodgers took two out of 3 at Petco Park remaining weekend, even though the Padres virtually received Sunday. Mookie Betts hit a game-tying homer with two outs within the 9th inning in opposition to Josh Hader which led the Dodgers profitable within the tenth inning.

The Padres have 124 video games last to flip their season round. Melvin believes that “It’s gone on too long. We got to break through here at some point.” It’s time for the team to display their attainable, and it isn’t an early excuse anymore. Winning this weekend’s video games in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers will assist the Padres upward thrust within the scores, however it’s going to be a difficult feat as they have got a skilled roster.