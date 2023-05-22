2023 NFL season: Ranking the most vulnerable division winners, from shaky Buccaneers to sturdy Chiefs





Every yr in the NFL, the standings are a testomony to parity. The preliminary intuition is to crown the contemporary contenders whilst overlooking the bottom-dwellers, however historical past tells us that a minimum of a couple of playoff spots will alternate arms. The similar will also be stated of the league’s 8 divisions, wherein part of them had other champions in 2022 than the earlier yr.

With that during thoughts, who’s most most probably to retain their division identify in 2023? Who is most most probably to lose it?

Here is our rundown of the most vulnerable reigning champions, from shakiest to sturdiest:

1. Buccaneers (NFC South)

2022 report: 8-9 | Division identify streak: 2 seasons

The skill on all sides of the ball is not horrible, however that is what occurs when Tom Brady exits in desire of Baker Mayfield as the beginning quarterback. Brady was once slow in his ultimate season, however with an O-line additionally in transition, it is arduous for the Buccaneers, beneath the conservative management of Todd Bowles, to fend off their more youthful and/or advanced opponents like the Falcons, Panthers, and Saints.

2. Vikings (NFC North)

2022 report: 13-4 | Division identify streak: 1 season

The Minnesota Vikings generally tend to safe tight-game wins, however this masked their porous protection and destructive level differential in 2022. While quarterback Justin Jefferson’s explosive features and Kevin O’Connell’s spirited management make the group aggressive, the Lions are paving their manner to make a respectable playoff run, and the Bears are projecting a couple of video games higher with Justin Fields as QB.

3. Bengals (AFC North)

2022 report: 12-4 | Division identify streak: 2 seasons

Betting towards Joe Burrow at the helm of the North turns out silly, however this division goes to be tricky from most sensible to backside. Lamar Jackson’s go back for the Ravens, with a extra profound receiving corps, Deshaun Watson’s momentum with the Browns, and the friskiest of all of them, pairing Mike Tomlin’s endlessly tricky “D” with an advanced setup for Kenny Pickett in the Steelers, make the Bengals’ retention potentialities glance unsure.

4. Eagles (NFC East)

2022 report: 14-3 | Division identify streak: 1 season

With the toughest agenda, the Philadelphia Eagles have a difficult street to a 2nd immediately division identify, even with the most promising gifted roster in the NFL after a Super Bowl stumble upon with the Chiefs. Offensive upgrades to playoff-caliber lineups via the Cowboys and Giants make the Eagles’ retention efforts extra daunting.

5. Bills (AFC East)

2022 report: 13-3 | Division identify streak: 3 seasons

The Buffalo Bills are obviously amongst the elegance in their convention, however their intra-division pageant figures to be steep. Even if quarterback Josh Allen and his group are lights up the scoreboard, they have got a minimum of two professional opponents to take care of: the Jets, with a motivated Aaron Rodgers becoming a member of a balanced playoff-caliber roster, and the Dolphins, who boast elite offensive velocity and a greater defensive chief in Vic Fangio.

6. 49ers (NFC West)

2022 report: 13-4 | Division identify streak: 1 season

The quarterback uncertainty is the 49ers’ large X-factor, making it arduous to expect whether or not it is going to be Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, or Sam Darnold



