Fixing the energy grid (May 22, 2023) – Houston Public Media

On Monday’s display: University of Houston energy fellow Ed Hirs not too long ago shared his vision in Forbes of the long run for the Texas energy grid. It’s one thing lawmakers are considering, too. Hirs joins discusses with us what he’d like to peer, what would possibly in truth occur, and the way large the divide is between that imaginative and prescient and the fact.

Also this hour: There had been some examples this consultation of amendments to expenses getting added at the closing minute and voted on with none actual severe assessment. We speak about some fresh examples all through this and previous classes and the problems they carry.

Then, we speak about the newest news in client generation with the lend a hand of columnist Dwight Silverman.

And we get an replace on sports activities from Jeff Balke.

