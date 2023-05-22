2023 NFL free agent matchmaker: Ezekiel Elliott to AFC, Packers get backup for Jordan Love, more logical moves





As the 2023 NFL season approaches, maximum rosters will most effective see minor tweaks. However, from time to time those minor adjustments can end up to be main, with additions within the spring and summer time strengthening necessary spaces of intensity for each massive and small contenders. With this in thoughts, which final most sensible free brokers may nonetheless garner passion prior to Week 1, and the place may they realistically finally end up?

Let’s get started with Aaron Wentz, who is also somewhat unpredictable, however nonetheless stays a battle-tested veteran quarterback. He is usually a fine addition to the Green Bay Packers, who haven’t begun to upload an skilled backup for their new quarterback, Jordan Love.

The Arizona Cardinals are having a look to compete in 2024, however with Kyler Murray convalescing from a late-year ACL tear and their growing older backup Colt McCoy convalescing from his personal accidents, they are going to want to depend on Clayton Tune and David Blough to elevate them early on. Teddy Bridgewater can be a really perfect stopgap for the Cardinals, as he’s a confirmed veteran with ties to their new trainer Jonathan Gannon and coordinator Drew Petzing.

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t require a brand new working again with Austin Ekeler nonetheless on board, however they may without a doubt use Ezekiel Elliott as a passing choice for their quarterback Justin Herbert. Despite a lackluster ultimate bankruptcy with the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott nonetheless has what it takes to cling a rotational position.

While the Minnesota Vikings have already addressed their large receiver wishes via drafting Jordan Addison within the first spherical, they may nonetheless use a cast competitor for Ok.J. Osborn within the slot. Jarvis Landry’s revel in may grow to be an important asset to the Vikings, particularly in the event that they transfer in opposition to a more pass-oriented offense amid Dalvin Cook’s unsure long run.

Kenny Golladay’s profession has taken somewhat of a nosedive since his emergence with the Detroit Lions within the 2021 free company duration. However, the Lions may use his large body as a secondary choice to lend a hand run their playoff push, particularly since Jameson Williams is suspended to get started the 12 months.

As for the Houston Texans, they want to make sure that their quarterback CJ Stroud can keep upright. While the take on spots are tremendous, Houston may use some beefing up within the internal line. Jones started his profession with the Texans prior to occurring a long term with the Tennessee Titans. Both he and rookie Juice Scruggs are nice choices that may play guard and heart.

The Detroit Lions had been upgrading each and every degree in their protection this offseason, however they nonetheless want a natural move rusher reverse Aidan Hutchinson, particularly since they have got their points of interest set on creating a playoff run. Despite being noticed as a one-trick pony off the threshold, Yannick Ngakoue has important big-play doable if he’s introduced on as a one-year flyer like C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Finally, the Seattle Seahawks may use some further lend a hand off the threshold to supplement their entrance seven investments, which come with Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. Leonard Floyd, who has quietly posted a minimum of 9 sacks in 3 instantly seasons, can be a really perfect selection for Seattle as a plug-and-play 3-4 outdoor linebacker.

