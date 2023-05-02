2023 NFL Draft superlatives: Best and worst draft classes, most likely Pro Bowler, biggest sleeper and more





After months of hypothesis, the 2023 NFL Draft is formally over, and we will now assessment the true eventualities reasonably than making projections. To discover affect rookie performers, the groups now ready to bop again from a deficient season, and a lot more, I known as CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso to the digital desk. Below are the questions and their solutions.

1. Who had the most good fortune all the way through the 2023 NFL Draft?

Josh Edwards: “Pittsburgh found value with essentially every selection while checking off needs. Some teams have an easily identifiable identity, and each addition felt like a Steeler.”

Chris Trapasso: “I completely agree with Josh on the Steelers, so I’ll go with the Colts. Chris Ballard always drafts high-caliber athletes, but this year, he actually picked high-caliber athletes who are good football players. And they picked my QB1, Anthony Richardson. WR Josh Downs, TE Will Mallory, and RB Evan Hull will all contribute to Richardson’s development instantly.”

2. Who had the worst/most underwhelming draft magnificence?

Josh Edwards: “I understand the aspirations of this team and why they may have felt obligated to take an offensive tackle in the first round following the suspension of Cam Robinson. It felt as though they were prepared to take whomever was the best available offensive tackle at that spot, and Harrison was not the best value — a theme that would carry on over three days. They took more players who I had not only not watched but had never heard about during the process than maybe the rest of the league combined.”

Chris Trapasso: “The Falcons got my lowest draft grade, so I’ll go with them. I can’t be swayed on my “do not draft operating backs within the first spherical philosophy,” even if Bijan Robinson is a stud. Which he is. The only pick I thought was made at correct value was the Ohio State edge rusher, Zach Harrison, in the third round. Although Clark Phillips III could outplay where he was selected.”

- Advertisement -

3. Who would be the Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Josh Edwards: “If a rookie quarterback is related and has



