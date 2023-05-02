2023 NBA playoffs bracket, schedule: Heat-Knicks and Lakers-Warriors on Tuesday, 76ers-Celtics Wednesday





Kim O’Reilly, a sportscaster from CBS Sports, informs audience that the second one around of the 2023 NBA playoffs has been set after the Warriors emerged victorious towards the Kings in Game 7 due to Stephen Curry’s 50-point efficiency on Sunday. Four matchups, particularly Nuggets-Suns, Warriors-Lakers, Knicks-Heat and Celtics-76ers, will make up the second one around, and they’re going to be competing for the Larry O’Brien trophy. While two collection, Nuggets-Suns and Heat-Knicks, have already began with Game 1s over the weekend, Celtics-76ers will start on Monday night time, and Warriors-Lakers on Tuesday.

The moment around of the playoffs will prolong up till Monday, May 15 at the newest, and there might be adjustments to the bracket and bulletins in regards to the second-round agenda. In order to stay our audience up to date on the 2023 NBA playoffs, now we have equipped a day-to-day playoff agenda in conjunction with information on earlier effects, the playoff bracket, dates



