2023 NFL Draft: Steelers address biggest needs, but surprisingly don’t select a skill position player





The 2023 draft of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been extensively considered a a hit one, with many even evaluating it to the fabled 1974 rookie elegance that produced 5 Hall of Fame avid gamers. Although the new draft elegance would possibly not fit that stage of good fortune, it might nonetheless give a contribution to the Steelers’ accumulation of Super Bowl titles someday. With a sturdy rookie elegance headlined via first-round pick out Broderick Jones and second-round pick out Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers may just doubtlessly make a playoff run this season, and their fresh draft choices may just play a vital function in that.

Despite the good fortune in their draft choices, the Steelers didn’t draft any skill position avid gamers corresponding to operating backs, quarterbacks, or extensive receivers. However, they did signal former Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and previous San Diego State operating again/receiver/returner Jordan Byrd as undrafted loose brokers. Head trainer Mike Tomlin famous that the crew’s acquisition of Allen Robinson within the offseason made receiver much less of a precedence, and they’re assured of their present number of forged receiving ability, together with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Although their intensity at operating again may well be stepped forward, the Steelers don’t seem to be anxious about their quarterback state of affairs at the back of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, having picked up Morgan after the draft.

The Steelers’ entrance place of work controlled to address all their primary wishes within the draft, beginning with buying and selling as much as gain offensive take on Broderick Jones with the 14th total pick out. Jones’ loss of revel in did not worry the Steelers, who’re glad to permit him to increase as a swing take on at the back of Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor. The Steelers had been shocked to search out cornerback Joey Porter Jr. nonetheless to be had after they had been at the clock with the thirty second total pick out. His arrival fills a void in Pittsburgh’s protection left via Cam Sutton’s offseason departure and may just even steered Patrick Peterson to change positions from cornerback to loose protection. The Steelers additionally added Keeanu Benton, a top-ranked inside defensive lineman prospect, to supply extra intensity at the line of defense.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig, the more youthful brother of Pittsburgh offensive lineman Nate Herbig, will have probably the most doable a number of the Steelers’ draft choices. Herbig’s spectacular school stats of 20 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and two pressured fumbles over his ultimate two seasons in Madison make him a promising prospect. Herbig will be capable to supply high quality intensity at the back of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in addition to making a identify for himself on particular groups.

Lastly, the Steelers drafted Georgia tight finish Darnell Washington at 6-foot-7 and 265 kilos with the 93rd total pick out. Washington excels at blocking off, and his dimension makes him a bold pressure within the purple zone.

With the addition of cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, the Steelers controlled to address all their primary wishes within the



