Salman Khan faces massive backlash for calling Dubai a safe place compared to India amid death threats

Salman Khan admitted to being scared nowadays amid the death threats that he has been receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gangthe famous person is giving the entire coverage; he has been given Y+ safety by way of the government at this time. In his heart-to-heart dialog with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki AadalatSalman Khan admitted that he feels extra safe in Dubai compared to India owing to the death risk. Addressing the death risk that he gained from the Indian gang chiefSalman Khan broke the silence mentioned”Security is better than insecurity. Yessecurity is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road go alone anywhere”.

Adding additional information about his contemporary talk over with to Dubai talking concerning the protection thereKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actor mentioned”I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi haiyaha pe totally safe hai. India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (There is a slight problem in India). I know whatever is going to happen will happenno matter what you do. I believe that (pointing upwardsreferring to God) He is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely; it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days.”

Watch all the episode of Salman Khan from Aap Ki Adalat.

This observation by way of the famous person hasn’t long past down smartly with the netizensthey were strongly slamming him getting personalbut having a look at it rationallythere is not anything fallacious with what Salman mentioned. He was once simply announcing it as a topic of reality in relation to the threats he has gained from Lawrence Bishnoi his gang. Fans on social media want to chill out now not make an time table out of the whole lot a superstar says or does. Salman Khan is will all the time be international locations maximum cherished famous person.

