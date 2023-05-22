2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Heat continue stunning run with blowout vs. Celtics; Nuggets up 3-0 in WCF





The Miami Heat’s fantastic run in the course of the 2023 NBA playoffs endured on Sunday as they ruled the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, taking a 3-0 sequence lead. As the eighth-seeded staff, the Heat have defied the chances with an 11-3 document in the playoffs and are only one win clear of their 2nd NBA Finals in 4 years.

Meanwhile, the Celtics face a identical state of affairs because the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and the Lakers are these days trailing 3-0 towards the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, with the danger of being eradicated on Monday evening in Game 4.

If you are looking to stay up with the NBA playoffs, we’ve the most recent effects and series-by-series schedules indexed underneath. Note that each one instances indexed are in Eastern time, and video games on ESPN and ABC can also be streamed on fubo (take a look at at no cost).

- Advertisement -

Conference Finals Schedules:

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers (Denver leads 3-0)

– Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

– Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

– Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108

– Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

– Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

– Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

– Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-0)

– Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

– Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

– Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102

– Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

– Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

– Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

– Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*



