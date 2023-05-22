Four things Phillies need to get on track, including more from Trea Turner





The Philadelphia Phillies have had a bumpy journey all through the primary two months of the 2023 season, experiencing back-and-forth streaks of wins and losses. Following a up to date victory over the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies have a 22-24 report and are these days outdoor the postseason place. Despite this, supervisor Rob Thomson appreciates the reinforce of Philly enthusiasts, who let the crew know when they are enjoying poorly and when they are doing neatly.

The Phillies needless to say the baseball season is an extended one, and they have got a variety of time to flip things round, as demonstrated by way of their efficiency ultimate yr. At the top of May 2022, the crew used to be 21-29 ahead of completing the season with a 66-46 report and incomes a place within the postseason, in the long run representing the National League within the World Series.

Four things are essential for the Fightin’ Phils to get started banking wins and transfer up the standings. First, shortstop Trea Turner has to fortify. Despite his remarkable efficiency with Team USA, Turner has struggled in his new $300 million shortstop position with a .257/.300/.393 moderate and simply 4 house runs in 45 video games. Second, the rotation wishes to pitch up to its doable. The best 4 pitchers have the prospective to be higher, and so they need to get started appearing more persistently. Third, the crew wishes to be more grasp in high-pressure scenarios. They have struggled to make large performs or get large hits in those moments. Finally, the Phillies need to make the most of head-to-head matchups towards different groups to stack up some wins.

- Advertisement -

Overall, the Phillies stay constructive and are assured of their talent to flip things round and make a postseason run. However, they acknowledge that it’ll take a collective effort from all gamers on the crew to make this occur.



