2023 NBA playoffs schedule: Bracket, TV channels, times; Knicks rout Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead

For a 2d directly weekend, the 2023 NBA playoffs will function 8 video games. The 76ers, minus MVP candidate Joel Embiid who’ll be out with a sore knee, will probably be going for the sweep of the Nets in Brooklyn. Clippers-Suns may also be enjoying a Game 4, with any other key harm as Kawhi Leonard will probably be sidelined once more with strained knee ligaments. Bucks-Heat will probably be sq. off in Miami for his or her Game 3, and the Lakers-Grizzlies will tip off within the nightcap in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the Knicks will take a look at to prolong their series lead over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors gets Draymond Green again from suspension and can try to even their series with the Kings. The Hawks will glance to take their series with the Celtics again to Boston tied whilst the Timberwolves are simply attempting to keep away from getting swept by means of the Nuggets.

Below is the day by day playoff agenda in addition to the effects which are in to this point, the playoff bracket, dates, occasions and TV information.

2023 NBA playoff bracket



Kim O’Reilly / CBS Sports



All video games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime). All occasions Eastern.

Friday, April 21

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)

Saturday, April 22

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 2-1) Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if essential)

Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD

Clippers at Suns, TBD Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if essential)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 27

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if essential)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if essential) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if essential)

Friday, April 27

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if essential)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if essential) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if essential)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if essential)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if essential) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if essential)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if essential)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if essential) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if essential)

NBA playoff effects

Thursday, April 20

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)

Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, April 17

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)