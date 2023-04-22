2023 NBA playoffs schedule: Bracket, TV channels, times; Knicks rout Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead

For a 2d directly weekend, the 2023 NBA playoffs will function 8 video games. The 76ers, minus MVP candidate Joel Embiid who’ll be out with a sore knee, will probably be going for the sweep of the Nets in Brooklyn. Clippers-Suns may also be enjoying a Game 4, with any other key harm as Kawhi Leonard will probably be sidelined once more with strained knee ligaments. Bucks-Heat will probably be sq. off in Miami for his or her Game 3, and the Lakers-Grizzlies will tip off within the nightcap in Los Angeles.
On Sunday, the Knicks will take a look at to prolong their series lead over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors gets Draymond Green again from suspension and can try to even their series with the Kings. The Hawks will glance to take their series with the Celtics again to Boston tied whilst the Timberwolves are simply attempting to keep away from getting swept by means of the Nuggets.
Below is the day by day playoff agenda in addition to the effects which are in to this point, the playoff bracket, dates, occasions and TV information.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All video games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime). All occasions Eastern.
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if essential)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if essential)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if essential)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if essential)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if essential)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if essential)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if essential)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if essential)
NBA playoff effects
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)