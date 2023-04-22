Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. records first regular season hit since October 2021 vs. Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. recorded his first hit in a regular season contest since Oct. 2, 2021 (GameTracker) on Friday evening towards the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis became on an increased heater and coated a unmarried towards right-hander Zac Gallen within the most sensible of the 6th inning.

According to Statcast, Tatis’ batted ball had an go out pace of 105.6 mph. At the time of his hit, that was once the second-hardest struck ball of the evening. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll had prior to now recorded an go out pace of 109.8 mph on a line out within the backside of the 5th inning.

Tatis ignored the whole thing of the 2022 season for plenty of causes. At first, he was once sidelined through a wrist damage suffered in a bike coincidence. Later, he was once suspended through Major League Baseball after trying out sure for a banned substance. Tatis’ suspension, 80 video games in all, expired on Wednesday, permitting him to rejoin the Padres lineup on Thursday. (It’s price noting that the Padres’ postseason run final yr counted towards the suspension, permitting him to go back previous than if the Padres were eradicated within the first spherical.)

Tatis went 0 for five in his season debut on Thursday. He struck out two times and hit a couple of lineouts in what amounted to a 7-5 Padres victory. Prior to his unmarried on Friday evening, he had struck out and hit a floor out to 3rd base.

Tatis, 24, had solidified himself as one of the crucial highest gamers within the recreation heading into the 2022 calendar yr. To wit, he had gathered a 160 OPS+ and 13.6 Wins Above Replacement over the process his first 273 big-league video games.

The Padres entered Friday with a 10-11 document, striking them in 3rd position within the National League West. San Diego trailed the first-place Diamondbacks through 1 ½ video games.