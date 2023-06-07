2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat times, dates, TV channel, live stream with Game 3 on Wednesday

The 2023 NBA Finals can have its 3rd recreation performed in south Florida between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. In Game 2, the Heat controlled to protected a three-point lead by way of the usage of their 3-point capturing skill and robust fourth quarter in opposition to the Nuggets. This resulted within the first house loss for the Nuggets within the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat will now be website hosting their first NBA Finals recreation for the reason that yr 2014, and the workforce additionally took section within the 2020 NBA Finals within the Orlando bubble.

In the NBA Finals’ historical past, the Heat changed into the league’s first No. 8 seed to win a highway recreation once they gained Game 2. However, the knowledge set is small as best the 1999 New York Knicks have reached this halfway during the NBA playoffs.

ABC will broadcast and stream the entire video games on fubo. Below is all the time table for the 2023 NBA Finals:

2023 NBA Finals time table

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap)

: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 ((*3*))

: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 ((*3*)) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 ((*3*))

: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 ((*3*)) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 ((*3*))

: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 ((*3*)) Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 ((*3*))*

: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 ((*3*))* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if vital)

